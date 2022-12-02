Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
US News and World Report
U.S. State Department Approves Potential Sale of Chinook Helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The Pentagon said Boeing was the prime contractor for the weapons. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, Baltics Rebuke Macron for Suggesting 'Security Guarantees' for Russia
(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion the West should consider Russia's need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend. In an interview with French TV station TF1, Macron...
US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations,...
China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
BEIJING (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions. The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there...
US News and World Report
Brazil Senator Favaro Leading Candidate to Be Lula’s Agriculture Minister - Sources
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian senator Carlos Favaro is the leading candidate to be agriculture minister for president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday. Spokespeople for Favaro, who is senator for the farming state of Mato Grosso, said the senator had...
US News and World Report
Attacks on Russian Air Bases Will Have Psychological Impact Western Officials
LONDON (Reuters) - Attacks on airfields deep inside Russia will have struck a powerful psychological blow, senior Western officials said on Tuesday, saying it meant Moscow would have to think much more carefully about how to keep its long-range bombers safe. The Engels air base, near the city of Saratov...
Australia and US take realist approach to regional influence
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Washington, DC, on December 6. While there is notable continuity with last year’s agenda, this year’s AUSMIN clearly bears the Albanese government’s foreign and defence policy imprint – one that has a receptive audience in the Biden administration. With greater military co-operation, and a priority on climate action, the meeting outlines an agenda to vigorously compete with China for regional influence while advancing the alliance’s long-standing defence...
US News and World Report
Power Back in Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Region - State Affiliated Media
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Power services have been restored in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, for the first time in over a year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcast said on Tuesday. Fana quoted state-run Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) spokesperson Moges Mekonen as saying power was restored after maintenance of a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Iranian Military Boat Came Within 150 Yards of U.S. Warships
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Tuesday that an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy boat came within 150 yards of American warships in the Strait of Hormuz, but the situation was de-escalated with the help of audible warnings and non-lethal use of lasers. In a statement, the U.S....
US News and World Report
EU Countries' Stance on AI Rules Draws Criticism From Lawmaker, Consumer Group
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries on Tuesday agreed a common position on draft artificial intelligence rules ahead of negotiations with EU lawmakers to thrash out the details, but drew criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of facial recognition. The European Commission proposed the AI rules last year, seeking to...
US News and World Report
M23 Rebels Ready to Withdraw From Occupied Areas in Eastern Congo
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo's M23 rebel group is ready to withdraw from occupied territory in the east of the country and will support regional peace-making efforts despite not being represented in talks, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The Tutsi-led militia has staged several offenses in east Democratic Republic...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Nuclear Weapons Report Is Speculation
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation. The Pentagon said in a report last month that China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of its nuclear buildup.
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. Neither Encourages Nor Enables Ukraine to Strike Inside Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, but repeated Washington's determination to make sure Kyiv has the equipment it needs to defend itself. A third Russian airfield was ablaze on...
US News and World Report
UAW Calls on Automakers to Move Supply Chain Out of Xinjiang Region
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor. In June, a U.S. law took...
US News and World Report
South Africa's Ramaphosa Files Court Papers Challenging Misconduct Report
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed court papers challenging a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution and committed misconduct, Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia Chege)
US News and World Report
China Medical Expert Says COVID Has Mutated, Should Be Renamed - State Media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should change its official name for COVID-19 to reflect the virus' mutation, and patients with light symptoms should be allowed to quarantine at home, a leading authority on traditional Chinese medicine was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Gu Xiaohong told the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper that...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Working With Congress on 'Deterrence' Over Taiwan - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to "reinforce deterrence" against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration's view on Taiwan legislation currently under...
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
US News and World Report
Al Jazeera Asks International Court to Identify Journalist's Killers
DUBAI (Reuters) -Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has made a submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May. The submission followed an investigation by the television news network's...
Comments / 0