Braves reportedly out of the running for Oakland catcher Sean Murphy (UPDATED)
Update - Mark Feinsand updated his previous report and now says that the Braves won’t be the team acquiring Murphy. The Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and the Atlanta Braves may be close to making a splash. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Oakland Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves are considered to be the frontrunners although other teams are also involved.
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Alex Anthopoulos says luxury tax won’t prevent Braves from improving team
MLB’s Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and Atlanta Braves President Alex Anthopoulos spoke with The Athletic’s David O’Brien about a number of topics. The most notable is the situation with the luxury tax where the Braves are close to the first threshold. Anthopoulos said that the tax would not prevent Atlanta from a making a deal if it improved the team.
Pittsburgh Pirates will pick No. 1 in the 2023 MLB Draft
The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night at the Winter Meetings and the Pittsburgh Pirates will have the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics entered the night with the best odds to take home the top pick. The Nationals will pick second, but the A’s saw their pick fall to No. 6.
Max Fried named second team All-MLB
Despite leading the way with 11 nominees, the Atlanta Braves were shut out for the All-MLB first team which was announced at the Winter Meetings Monday night. The winners were determined via 50 percent fan vote and 50 percent by a panel of media. Max Fried garnered second team honors...
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #18
Roddery Munoz won the 17th spot with 8 votes. Jesse Franklin got 3 votes, Diego Benitez 2, Douglas Glod 1, and Geraldo Quintero 1 vote. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2. One vote...
Braves News: Max Fried makes Second Team All-MLB, Big Moves in NL East, more
As the Winter Meetings got into full gear on Monday, it was also the day to recognize the ALL-MLB teams for 2022. And while the first team was compiled of Sandy Alcantara and four AL pitchers, Max Fried made the ALL-MLB second team after finishing second in the NL Cy Young Voting. It was more deserved recognition for Fried after his best year to date.
MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 tracker and open thread
Monday was a big day at the Winter Meetings as two of the biggest name free agents came off the board. The New York Mets found their replacement for Jacob deGrom by agreeing to a two-year, $86 million deal with reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. The deal also includes a player option for a third season.
Cubs among teams reportedly interested in Dansby Swanson
Earlier this week we took a look at where things stand for the Atlanta Braves heading into the Winter Meetings which will get underway Sunday in San Diego. Today, we are going to take a look at the market for one of Atlanta’s big free agent targets in shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Diego Benitez
This past January, the Braves made their first full foray back into the international free agent market after being sanctioned by MLB for three years (in addition to losing a bunch of IFA signees). The Braves did make a big splash upon their return, though, with the top signing being infielder Diego Benitez out of Venezuela. Below you will find a quick rundown of how his first season in the Braves organization went and what we think of him going forward.
Daily Hammer Podcast: The NL East remains the best division in baseball
The first full day of the Winter Meetings had its full share of major news as Justin Verlander signed with the Mets and Trea Turner joined the Phillies. These moves answered arguably the biggest questions for the Mets and Phillies entering this offseason. Now, the attention logically turns to the Braves to see what significant move they could make. However, Alex Anthopoulos has never been one to make a move as a reaction to what another team does. Due to the balance and depth on his roster. Anthopoulos has the ability to remain patient and let the right move come to him.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Chris Chambliss
1957 - The Braves acquire Bob Rush from the Cubs in exchange for catcher Sammy Taylor and pitcher Taylor Phillips. 1979 - The Braves acquire Chris Chambliss and Luis Gomez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Barry Bonnell, Pat Rockett and Joey McLaughlin. 2005 - Rafael Furcal leaves the...
2022 Atlanta Braves season in review: Manny Piña
A surprise signing before the lockout in 2021, Manny Piña’s season with Atlanta was cut (very) short by injury. Indirectly, his injury could impact the Braves for years to come. How Acquired. Catcher Manny Piña was signed by the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2004....
This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones signs with Dodgers
2007 - Andruw Jones leaves the Braves for a two-year, $36 million deal with the Dodgers. Jones will hit .158 with just three home runs and will be released at the end of the season. MLB History. 1914 - An indoor baseball game is played in Chicago to raise money...
Fred McGriff: ‘This is a dream right now’
Fred McGriff flew from his home in Tampa to San Diego Monday where he was introduced as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. McGriff was voted in unanimously Sunday receiving all 16 votes by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee. “This is a dream right now,” McGriff told...
NL East continues to be the most interesting division in baseball
While the Atlanta Braves have won the NL East division for five straight seasons, both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are doing their best to close the gap. The Mets and Phillies both made significant splashes at the Winter Meetings Monday landing two of the top free agents available.
Names to watch for the Rule 5 draft: 2022 edition
The Rule 5 draft doesn’t really matter — I think we all knew this. It’s just a fun bit of arcana that spices up the offseason a bit. It was more relevant back at the time of its inception, when teams would hoard potential contributors without calling them up to the majors, but that doesn’t mean that come this Wednesday, teams won’t try to supplement their organizations with some unprotected prospects.
Battery Power TV: Fred McGriff elected to HOF in statement of a vote
Fred McGriff’s Hall of Fame wait is over. The five-time All-Star, who spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the Era Committee. While it was a celebratory night for McGriff, Dale Murphy — in front of a...
