The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program was born late in 2021 as a partnership between the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the IOP Police Department – a way to help out public safety employees and other island residents who fall on hard times and also to recognize the good work being done by the local law enforcement community. A year or so later, the organization has expanded its universe, offering scholarships for students of all ages, planning a variety of safety programs, sponsoring events, establishing an endowment fund and setting a lofty goal of raising more than $100,000 at its annual banquet. LENS has grown significantly since it came into the world with donations of $500 or more from 20 founding members. “It happened quicker and with greater support than we expected,” said Ted Kinghorn, who serves on the LENS Selection Panel and also on the LENS Endowment Oversight Committee. “The big thing is that we’re nimble. We can make decisions quickly.” The LENS Program already has provided $8,000 in college scholarships, $4,000 each to two students, but Kinghorn said he expects the organization to be in a position to award $30,000 a year for those attending college and also for K-12 students who require special training – especially children who might have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that local residents Rom and Renee Reddy, through the Reddy Family Foundation, have committed to contribute $15,000 annually for the next five years to the LENS Scholarship Fund. The LENS Program hopes to participate in another form of education as well. Kinghorn said the organization is planning to host a bicycle rodeo in April or May, probably at the Recreation Center.

