From The Desk Of The Owner: Reddy Or Not
“Reddy or Not” is a periodic column that will appear representing the opinion of Lucky Dog Publishing owner Mr. Reddy but not necessarily the opinion of the paper. In keeping with the paper’s philosophy of publishing all opinions, the publisher welcomes responses to Reddy or Not. Responses must be limited to 300 words and will be published on a space available basis.
Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
Holiday Litter Sweep With Beach Santa
Join IOP Cleanup Crew, South Carolina Aquarium & Beach Santa for our special holiday cleanup Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – a fantastic way to give back to the planet!. Beach Santa will be decked out, and we have some treats to share. Wear your Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew T-shirts and/or spirited attire if you dare.
LENS Program Grows And Expands Its Reach
The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program was born late in 2021 as a partnership between the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the IOP Police Department – a way to help out public safety employees and other island residents who fall on hard times and also to recognize the good work being done by the local law enforcement community. A year or so later, the organization has expanded its universe, offering scholarships for students of all ages, planning a variety of safety programs, sponsoring events, establishing an endowment fund and setting a lofty goal of raising more than $100,000 at its annual banquet. LENS has grown significantly since it came into the world with donations of $500 or more from 20 founding members. “It happened quicker and with greater support than we expected,” said Ted Kinghorn, who serves on the LENS Selection Panel and also on the LENS Endowment Oversight Committee. “The big thing is that we’re nimble. We can make decisions quickly.” The LENS Program already has provided $8,000 in college scholarships, $4,000 each to two students, but Kinghorn said he expects the organization to be in a position to award $30,000 a year for those attending college and also for K-12 students who require special training – especially children who might have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that local residents Rom and Renee Reddy, through the Reddy Family Foundation, have committed to contribute $15,000 annually for the next five years to the LENS Scholarship Fund. The LENS Program hopes to participate in another form of education as well. Kinghorn said the organization is planning to host a bicycle rodeo in April or May, probably at the Recreation Center.
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island Record Third Stranded Dolphin Since Fall
According to Wayne McFee, the director of the National Ocean Service/ Hollings Marine Lab located at Fort Johnson on James Island, approximately 500 of them live in the estuaries around the Charleston area. And every year as many as 70 dolphins (wash ashore) on our state’s beaches. Unfortunately most...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Message From The Mayor: December 2022
Lots o’ stuff this time so let’s get on with it.. Hopefully you’re reading this before 5 p.m. on the aforementioned date, because that’s when you should head for Stith Park for our annual Holiday Park and Fire Station Lighting ceremony. The award-winning Wando High School Chorus will again perform some great seasonal music, and the ever impressive holiday lights will be turned on for the season…and for the first time at our newly renovated Fire Station. Immediately followed by… fireworks. And Fire Chief Anthony Stith has suggested, mysteriously, that we may have a special visitor in attendance. Setting up and taking down the holiday lights each year is always an impressive feat by members of our Fire and Maintenance Departments, both under the leadership of Chief Stith.
Steel and metal manufacturer expanding operations in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget. “Metal Trades, Inc. is […]
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating after a large fire at a construction site on Johns Island Wednesday night. Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says crews responded to a massive fire that broke out at a Johns Island apartment complex that was under construction. He says the complex has multiple buildings that are in various phases of construction.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
