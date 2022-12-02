Read full article on original website
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
Ithaca Common Council to vote on permanent police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca may soon have a permanent police chief. John Joly has reportedly been selected by Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to serve as police chief, a position he’s held on an interim basis since April 2021. Joly was one of three finalists for the job.
REAL ID deadline pushed back, giving travelers more time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHCU) — Officials are extending a travel safety deadline. The Department of Homeland Security is giving people more time to get a REAL ID. The deadline is moving from May of next year to May of 2025. Officials say COVID-19 has made the process more challenging. Once...
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
Armed robbery at Ithaca Mini Mart leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 40-year-old Ithaca man is being charged in an armed robbery. Police say Sheng Ke robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street shortly after 5:30 last evening. Officers say they got a description of the suspect and arrested Ke nearby a short time later.
Cornell students win award for hot air balloon hotel idea
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A group of Cornell grad students hope to bring their award-winning business plan to life. Four students recently won the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge in Dubai. The Cornell Chronicle reports their plan is to create a hotel room within a hot air balloon. It would use solar panels and be carbon neutral.
