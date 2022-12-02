Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
WREG
Davis struggles but Tigers win over Little Rock
MEMPHIS — The struggles continue for Kendric Davis. The Tigers leading scorer, who has struggled with his shot since the ESPN Invitational in Orlando, went 3 for 15 against Little Rock and later got ejected for an altercation in the second half but Memphis did enough to beat the Trojans for a fifth straight win, […]
Georgia falls inches short at Tech
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game. The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was stolen by the outstretched fingertips of Jalon Moore.
Tuesday night hoops recap
Grand Rapids Christian squared off against South Christian on opening night. The Eagles won 5-47 against the Sailors.
