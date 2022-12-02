ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis struggles but Tigers win over Little Rock

MEMPHIS — The struggles continue for Kendric Davis. The Tigers leading scorer, who has struggled with his shot since the ESPN Invitational in Orlando, went 3 for 15 against Little Rock and later got ejected for an altercation in the second half but Memphis did enough to beat the Trojans for a fifth straight win, […]
Georgia falls inches short at Tech

ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game. The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was stolen by the outstretched fingertips of Jalon Moore.
