Minneapolis, MN

Experts are picking the Vikings in droves in Week 13 vs. Jets

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to improve their record to 10-2 when they finish their three-game homestand against the New York Jets on Sunday.

With a win on Sunday, the Vikings would go undefeated against the AFC East and give them a chance to go undefeated against the AFC with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in two weeks.

Considering the similarities between the Jets and the New England Patriots, whom the Vikings beat last Thursday, they have a really good chance to get another win.

The experts have a lot of faith in the Vikings to get their 10th win, as 80% of them have picked the purple and gold per NFL Pick Watch.

It’s going to be a fun, competitive game on Sunday afternoon.

