Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago

Read full article on original website
AP_001129.4bd9c2aefa724a8885d43041eced3c8d.1351
4d ago
When are you people going to be be responsible individuals and move on from your past?
Reply(3)
10
HACKER
3d ago
The most failed race in America wants more handouts. What will change? Nothing.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Austin Weekly News
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin
On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Chicagoans support Warnock
As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
POLITICO
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
Walter Burnett takes over as Chicago's longest-serving alderperson
👋 Hi, it's Justin! Now that Ald. Ed Burke (14th) is not running for re-election, politicos are wondering who'll become the council's elder spokesperson. Why it matters: Burke is the latest veteran alderperson to bow out, creating a brain drain of experience and political knowledge. Burke frequently started meetings...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Political sands shifting
The political sands of mayoral politics shifted last week, leaving many in Clearing and Garfield Ridge asking “What next?” questions. Garfield Ridge native Lopez worked the neighborhoods hard since he announced his mayoral candidacy back in April. His law-and-order stance and sharp criticism of Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared...
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot
Chicago mayoral candidates are challenging the signatures on each other's nominating petitions.
Remembering Fred Hampton 53 Years After His Assassination
Chicago police officers working with county officials assassinated the young leader on Dec. 4, 1969. The post Remembering Fred Hampton 53 Years After His Assassination appeared first on NewsOne.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Wilbur Tillman Presided Over Unlawful Emergency Meeting Of Dolton SD 149
Wilbur Tillman Presided Over Unlawful Emergency Meeting of Dolton SD 149 (via ECWd) (Dolton, IL) – Dolton School District 149 held an emergency meeting, and an electronic-only, in violation of the Open Meetings Act on November 29, 2022. During the meeting, the board appointed Mercedes Francisco to the alleged...
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
better.net
ShowerUp Serves Chicago’s Unhoused Community with Compassion, Dignity, Hope and Showers
“I feel human again.” ShowerUp Chicago hears those words often. For those who are experiencing homelessness, feeling human is not taken for granted. Spending days, weeks and sometimes months without being able to get something as basic and essential as a shower can have a physical, mental, emotional and even a spiritual impact.
wjol.com
Man Falls To His Death From Overpass On Dan Ryan
FILE - Motorist traveling southbound on Interstates 90 and 94 for Indiana approach the intersection with Interstate 55 for St. Louis, Dec. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work
The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years
CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16