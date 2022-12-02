Communities successfully protect the Pretrial Fairness Act, Illinois will end money bond January 1st

Read full article on original website
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
IL amendment expands worker’s rights to form unions, negotiate
Illinois voters approved a “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to the state constitution which broadens the state workforce’s rights to collective bargaining. The Nov. 8 ballot initiative, passed by 58% of Illinois voters, is a broadly worded expansion of the collective bargaining process extending beyond traditional terms and conditions of employment. Backers predict it will have a significant impact on bargaining rights, in both the public and private sectors.
Democratic legislators corral debate on returning Gary school district to local control
Legislators representing Gary want opinions from their constituents, now that the Distressed Unit Appeal Board has proposed a June 2025 timeline to end the state takeover of the Gary school district and return it to local control. DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam said at its October meeting, the legislature will have...
Chicagoans support Warnock
As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
Illinois lawmakers return this week amid calls for changes in the SAFE-T Act
Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday as state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials await changes to the SAFE-T Act. The controversial justice reform package eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. The legislation has been criticized by many, including dozens of state’s...
Attorney General Raoul obtains guilty plea in Medicaid fraud case against Cook County doctor
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced the Attorney General’s office obtained a guilty plea in a case against a Cook County OB-GYN who fraudulently charged Illinois’ Medicaid program for services that were never provided. In a case being prosecuted by Raoul’s office, Dr. Monique Brotman, 52, of River...
All hands-on deck for Georgia special election
Defying GOP and media predictions that there would be a “red wave” victory for the Republicans and what they viewed as the president’s poor ratings, Biden’s Democrats have pulled off a midterm election coup, according to attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Former Vice President Pence reluctantly admitted it was a “ripple red wave.”
Nearly all Indiana coal power plants polluting groundwater
Nearly all Indiana coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater, according to information released in a new report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The report shows improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91%...
Georgia voting rights groups call on all Georgians to defy voter suppression and vote early, November 28 – December 2nd and on Dec. 6th
On Monday, November 28th, the first day of early voting in the Georgia Senate Runoff Election, Georgia Voting Rights Organizations and their National Partners held an urgent press conference, at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference headquarters in Atlanta Georgia, to educate voters, especially Young, African American and All Voters of Color about the need to vote again in this special election.
NIPSCO & the NiSource Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels
NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation supports Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana through a $50,000 donation. This donation will go towards the implementation and growth of the Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Medically Tailored Meals Intervention. This intervention improves the health of critically and chronically ill individuals. Medically...
Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’
Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
Advocates want to make sure children living in extreme poverty receive their child support payments
A new, animated video released last week by anti-poverty advocates starts with “You would think that child support goes toward supporting children, right? But families in Illinois who need the most help are getting just a fraction of child support payments.”. The video goes on to explain that families...
Rep. LaShawn Ford says SB 828 prison voting rights bill not dead
Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-8th) last week pushed for passage of SB 828 that would have given 27,299 Illinois prisoners the right to vote. It failed by three votes during the veto session, but he has until January 10, 2023 to revive it. Rep. LaShawn Ford’s Senate Bill 828 which would...
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Nicholas J. Inman Named Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Finance
Nicholas J. Inman has been named Vice President of Finance for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, which serves more than 3 million customers in Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In his new role, Inman will oversee all the region’s financial activities, facilities and equipment inventories. “Nick is a...
Police ramping up patrols during peak Thanksgiving travel season
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Worth $550,000 sold in Bloomington
An Illinois Lottery Player has 550,000 reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Someone snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. This lucky player is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.
$1 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Tinley Park for Saturday night’s drawing, you may want to check it right away – that’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7601 W. 159th St. in Tinley Park,...
