Communities successfully protect the Pretrial Fairness Act, Illinois will end money bond January 1st

By Crusader Staff
 4 days ago
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse

The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
IL amendment expands worker’s rights to form unions, negotiate

Illinois voters approved a “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to the state constitution which broadens the state workforce’s rights to collective bargaining. The Nov. 8 ballot initiative, passed by 58% of Illinois voters, is a broadly worded expansion of the collective bargaining process extending beyond traditional terms and conditions of employment. Backers predict it will have a significant impact on bargaining rights, in both the public and private sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicagoans support Warnock

As the nation holds its collective political breath while awaiting the outcome of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia, today we reflect on two bold, brave Black men responding to a divinely ordered, interconnected mission: Chicagoan Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., and Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – also a minister running for re-election in one of the nation’s southern states still beset by its uncomfortable legacy of slavery, segregation, voting-rights inequality, and racial injustice.
CHICAGO, IL
Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
All hands-on deck for Georgia special election

Defying GOP and media predictions that there would be a “red wave” victory for the Republicans and what they viewed as the president’s poor ratings, Biden’s Democrats have pulled off a midterm election coup, according to attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Former Vice President Pence reluctantly admitted it was a “ripple red wave.”
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia voting rights groups call on all Georgians to defy voter suppression and vote early, November 28 – December 2nd and on Dec. 6th

On Monday, November 28th, the first day of early voting in the Georgia Senate Runoff Election, Georgia Voting Rights Organizations and their National Partners held an urgent press conference, at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference headquarters in Atlanta Georgia, to educate voters, especially Young, African American and All Voters of Color about the need to vote again in this special election.
GEORGIA STATE
Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’

Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
ILLINOIS STATE
Police ramping up patrols during peak Thanksgiving travel season

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
INDIANA STATE
Chicago, IL
