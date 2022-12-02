Communities successfully protect the Pretrial Fairness Act, Illinois will end money bond January 1st

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO