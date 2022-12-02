ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen

By Stan Shunpike
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uniXV_0jVIyRBc00

Three episodes in, and Tulsa King is already proving to be remarkably popular with viewers. It's so popular that it has beaten HBO’s House of the Dragon as cable’s highest-rated series debut this year and has been renewed for a second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaVRQ_0jVIyRBc00

Tulsa King is a gangster comedy conceived by the minds of Terence Winter (creator of Boardwalk Empire ) and Taylor Sheridan (creator of Yellowstone ). It relates the tale of an aging Mafia capo, Dwight Manfredi ( Sylvester Stallone ), who has just served 25 years in prison and has been "banished" to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to set up new operations. In Tulsa, he commences the usual Mafia operations to mint money, and grapples with issues like smartphones, apps, gender pronouns, etc.

Here's what the fans are saying about the first few episodes of Tulsa King :

Paramount+

1. It's a highly entertaining, spectacular show.

If y'all not watching Tulsa King, y'all need to...Sylvester on his A game

@BigPrimo33 12:04 AM - 21 Nov 2022

2. No wonder it beat House of the Dragon for the biggest debut this year.

Tulsa King is becoming one of my favorite shows

@MonarchDafey 05:23 PM - 27 Nov 2022

3. Andor is facing arduousness keeping up.

First episode of TULSA KING: aged ex-con mobster Stallone leans on Martin Starr, who owns a dispensary in Tulsa. And I thought ANDOR was the best show on television.

@devincf 02:33 AM - 24 Nov 2022

4. How to tell someone you're a jailbird without telling them you're a jailbird.

Man is so used to mugshots, he forgot he's just applying for a Driver's license😂#TulsaKing

@Mr_mansuuR 09:51 AM - 21 Nov 2022

5. It gets better as the series progresses.

Tulsa King is insanely good

@garrett_kipp 03:56 AM - 26 Nov 2022

6. Both of these shows are from Taylor Sheridan.

Since you’re already paying for paramount + to watch Yellowstone , you should checkout Tulsa king. Wrote by the same guy Taylor Sheridan, 2 episodes in so far and I’m hooked

@Mullin_95 12:09 AM - 27 Nov 2022

7. Stallone is terrific as an aged mobster.

Please allow me a quick recommendation: @TulsaKing on @paramountco plus is exceptional. Great writing and acting. @TheSlyStallone seems born to play this role almost as much as the role of Rocky. He’s that good.

@RealMichaelKay 12:55 AM - 28 Nov 2022

8. It has started a new drinking game.

I think I’ll watch Tulsa King as a drinking game. Any time i recognize a building or notice that the scene set in Tulsa was shot somewhere else, I’ll drink.

@MJCradd 02:11 AM - 29 Nov 2022

9. Stallone's character is quite taken aback on discovering Uber.

half of Tulsa King is just Stallone confusingly reacting to modern technology and I love it

@Milo_AFC 09:16 PM - 28 Nov 2022

10. I can't wait for the fourth.

Watched the premiere of #tulsaking tonight. Late as usual but definitely worth watching. Second episode is good, can’t wait for the third.

@menaceplus 05:29 AM - 27 Nov 2022

11. Skeptics are having difficulty not liking the show.

#TulsaKing I didn't really want to watch a Sylvester Stallone series, but I absolutely wanted to watch an Andrea Savage series, so here we are. I actually liked it. It's a good cast, a slightly different mobster take, and...Andrea Savage.

@FlippyO 02:38 AM - 14 Nov 2022

12. Skepticism is giving way to fandom.

Ok, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m officially a fan of Stallone’s new series Tulsa King. 🤷🏽‍♀️

@MediaFoxx 01:37 AM - 23 Nov 2022

13. Strong recommendations galore.

Have you watched Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone yet? It’s on Paramount + and I highly recommend it 😎

@GrannyGail31 11:23 PM - 30 Nov 2022

14. One viewer described it as being similar to both The Sopranos and Breaking Bad.

Best new show I've seen in a while "Tulsa King" stars @TheSlyStallone It's a cross between "The Sopranos" and "Breaking Bad." Definitely worth a watch. 👍👍

@NationVexed 05:44 PM - 30 Nov 2022

15. Great casting keeps the show enriched.

#TulsaKing is quickly becoming my favorite show! The cast is phenomenal and @TheSlyStallone is beyond fantastic!

@PhilSanchezTV 09:12 PM - 27 Nov 2022

16. And it's good to see Andrea Savage in a big hit.

Tulsa King with Stallone is kind of fun. Andrea Savage is Hollywood's best kept secret.

@stinkythinktank 09:20 PM - 29 Nov 2022

17. Dwight and Tyson are natural friends.

I just love Dwight &amp; Tyson’s friendship #tulsaking

@Loving_OVOXO 10:25 AM - 27 Nov 2022

18. Spectacular work from Stallone at this big age.

I’m so blown away by @TheSlyStallone performance in @TulsaKing. At 76 years old he could be enjoying retirement with all he has accomplished. He is literally doing something unprecedented. My new favorite crime thriller!!

@RyanGlover1982 02:33 PM - 27 Nov 2022

19. Need a new show? Maybe try Tulsa King .

I got a new show. I am digging Tulsa King.

@terryfosterdet 10:34 PM - 30 Nov 2022

Have you watched the show yet? If so, let us know what you think in the comments.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy