Jennifer Garner Posed For A Rare Photo With Her Daughter Violet, And They Legit Look Like Twins

By Chelsea Stewart
 4 days ago

Jennifer Garner made a rare appearance with her daughter Violet yesterday at the White House's state dinner.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

As you may know, she shares Violet, 17, with ex-husband Ben Affleck .

They're also parents to daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Bg004 / GC Images

The two were pictured looking VERY cute, wearing all black to the event, which was reportedly held for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. I mean, just look:

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

As the pics show, Violet's resemblance to her mom is undeniable.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

Just gorge!

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer has spoken before about her experience raising kids after her split with Ben, once telling Today , “You know what? We’re doing really well. … The kids are great. They’ll be getting up and going to school soon, and Ben is there and he’ll be taking them. We will make it work.”

Steve Granitz / WireImage

And Violet actually just turned 17 yesterday, so it's only a matter of time before she's out on her own. Exciting stuff!

