ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered a condo deconversion sale in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights for $9.7 million. Built in 1971, the 40-unit property is located at 1 N. Chestnut Ave. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the seller, the Chestnut Street Condominium Association. The duo also represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to improve the units as they turn over. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. The threshold is 85 percent for the City of Chicago. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO