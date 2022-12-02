ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

The Story Behind “The DMV”

When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
calmatters.network

‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism

Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
georgetowner.com

Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported

Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
CBS San Francisco

Twitter janitors go on strike citing unfair labor practices

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The janitors who clean the offices of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, walked off the job early Monday morning. According to a tweet from SEIU Local 87, the janitors are "fighting for the pay, benefits and job protections" they need for their families.The janitors said Twitter did not renegotiate their contract with Flagship, the company that employes them.The strike began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Workers were picketing outside Twitter headquarters throughout the day.
calmatters.network

Palo Alto rejects recommendations to have county vet its ballot questions

Defying recommendations from the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, Palo Alto will not submit its ballot measure questions to the county for review before future elections, according to a response letter that the City Council plans to approve next week. Palo Alto was among the cities that the grand...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

For the Second Time, Pitt Trying To Land Maryland Transfer TE CJ Dippre

Two years ago, Tim Salem and Pitt tried really hard to land Pennsylvania 3-star tight end CJ Dippre but in the end, fell short to Maryland. The two sides developed a good relationship and Pitt is hoping that helps them as they go after him again. Dippre (6’5″, 260-pounds) has...
WUSA9

Howard student helping her classmates with nonprofit | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Even with a college workload, one Howard University student carves out time to give back to her classmates, and her community back home in Philadelphia. Sophomore Akayla Brown has been running Dimplez 4 Dayz in Philly since she was 13. Her goal was to give resources and...
Georgetown Voice

Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation

A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
WTOP

Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games

Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
Bay Net

Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
DC News Now

Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
sanjoseinside.com

Silicon Valley’s Carl Guardino Takes New VP Job with Milpitas Tech Firm

Carl Guardino, longtime former CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, has a new position as vice president for government affairs for Tarana, Inc., a Milpitas technology firm working to bridge the digital divide. “Increased focus on the digital divide at all levels of the U.S. government, along with Tarana’s...
calmatters.network

Morrish: Why it’s time to let the ‘Breeze of Innovation’ go

Growing up an immigrant from the United Kingdom, San Jose and the South Bay have always been a breath of fresh air compared to the larger cities and metropolitan areas I would later in life explore. To say we don’t have any world class landmarks isn’t true. We have the...
WBAL Radio

Study: Baltimore ranks 2nd most among cities receiving unwanted calls

If you think there are a lot of unwanted calls on your phone, there may be a reason. A new study showed that Baltimore residents received the second-most unwanted calls in the country. The research was provided by a website called "All About Cookies." I STUDY: Unwanted calls. According to...

