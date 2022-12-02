Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
calmatters.network
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
WLTX.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
Twitter janitors go on strike citing unfair labor practices
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The janitors who clean the offices of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, walked off the job early Monday morning. According to a tweet from SEIU Local 87, the janitors are "fighting for the pay, benefits and job protections" they need for their families.The janitors said Twitter did not renegotiate their contract with Flagship, the company that employes them.The strike began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Workers were picketing outside Twitter headquarters throughout the day.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto rejects recommendations to have county vet its ballot questions
Defying recommendations from the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, Palo Alto will not submit its ballot measure questions to the county for review before future elections, according to a response letter that the City Council plans to approve next week. Palo Alto was among the cities that the grand...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
For the Second Time, Pitt Trying To Land Maryland Transfer TE CJ Dippre
Two years ago, Tim Salem and Pitt tried really hard to land Pennsylvania 3-star tight end CJ Dippre but in the end, fell short to Maryland. The two sides developed a good relationship and Pitt is hoping that helps them as they go after him again. Dippre (6’5″, 260-pounds) has...
Howard student helping her classmates with nonprofit | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — Even with a college workload, one Howard University student carves out time to give back to her classmates, and her community back home in Philadelphia. Sophomore Akayla Brown has been running Dimplez 4 Dayz in Philly since she was 13. Her goal was to give resources and...
baltimorebrew.com
After a century of industrial accidents and toxic exposures, Curtis Bay residents say they’ve had enough
Residents want the coal terminal to go, and for the Scott administration to help them make their community safe and sustainable. The marchers who stood in the rain outside the gates of the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay – carrying signs that said “Coal Kills” and chanting “CSX has got to go!” – pegged their protest to a grim anniversary.
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
Bay Net
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
sanjoseinside.com
Silicon Valley’s Carl Guardino Takes New VP Job with Milpitas Tech Firm
Carl Guardino, longtime former CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, has a new position as vice president for government affairs for Tarana, Inc., a Milpitas technology firm working to bridge the digital divide. “Increased focus on the digital divide at all levels of the U.S. government, along with Tarana’s...
calmatters.network
Morrish: Why it’s time to let the ‘Breeze of Innovation’ go
Growing up an immigrant from the United Kingdom, San Jose and the South Bay have always been a breath of fresh air compared to the larger cities and metropolitan areas I would later in life explore. To say we don’t have any world class landmarks isn’t true. We have the...
fox5dc.com
Fake pizza delivery man exposes himself to woman near University of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man posing as a pizza delivery person exposed himself to a woman at her door over the weekend near the University of Maryland campus. Authorities were called to the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue in College Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The woman told...
WBAL Radio
Study: Baltimore ranks 2nd most among cities receiving unwanted calls
If you think there are a lot of unwanted calls on your phone, there may be a reason. A new study showed that Baltimore residents received the second-most unwanted calls in the country. The research was provided by a website called "All About Cookies." I STUDY: Unwanted calls. According to...
