The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
doorcountydailynews.com
Holiday traditions endure in nature
Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay and The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor are helping you take a nature-first approach with your holiday celebrations on December 10th. The holiday tradition of the Night Tree at Crossroads at Big Creek began a dozen years ago as a part of a field trip organized by a Sawyer Elementary School first-grade teacher. The students would read the book “Night Tree” by the hearth inside the Collins Learning Center, and afterward, they would head outside to feed the animals like they do in the book. Interpretative Naturalist Coggin Heeringa said when the teacher retired, it was decided that the tradition would continue.
Door County Pulse
Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot
Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
Door County Pulse
What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
doorcountydailynews.com
"Chop 'N' Shop with a Cop" enjoys 20th year of success
Over 30 law enforcement officers from Door County partnered with area children on Saturday as part of the 20th annual Chop 'N' Shop with a Cop" program. The day began with the kids being able to pick out a Christmas tree for their family at Krueger Tree Farm. Door County Sheriff Tammy Sternard shares how the event has been successful and grown with the community's incredible support.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
us1049quadcities.com
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Sturgeon Bay crash
One person had to be transported by Door County EMS Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon Bay. The accident occurred at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of STH 42/57 and Duluth Avenue. According to the report provided by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Fischer Pawelski of Brussels was traveling south on STH 42/57 when a sport-utility vehicle driven by Angela Denil of Sturgeon Bay turned left in front of him. Denil told the responding officer in the report that she was in the intersection with a red turn signal and was trying to get out of the intersection. Pawelski said in the report that he saw the car turning in front of him and could not stop in time to avoid the accident. Pawelski did not sustain any injuries, but Denil had to be transported to Door County Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. No citations were issued, and both cars had to be towed away before the scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU takes fifth at Plymouth Swimming Invitational
The Door County United Swimming Team rode four season-best times on Saturday to a fifth-place finish in the Plymouth Invitational. 4th place finish in the 200 medley relay (Ezra Linnan, Jack Monfils, Logan Filar, Branden Neubauer) with a time of 1:53.24 out of a field of 13. 5th place finish...
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
