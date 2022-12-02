Read full article on original website
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
NHL
'A GOOD CHALLENGE'
Kevin Rooney working hard to improve faceoffs as Flames' fourth line looks to expand role. Depending on who you talk to, it's the most important or least important stat in hockey. But whichever side you happen to fall on, the two parties can at least agree on this: Fifty percent...
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
Vanecek, Devils Blank Hawks for NHL-Best 21st Win | GAME STORY
Goaltender Vitek Vanecek recorded 24 saves to record his second shutout of the season. Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek faced 24 shots and recorded 24 saves to record his second shutout of the season with a 3-0 blanking of the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at Prudential Center. The Devils, who now...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
NHL
Caps Reach Journey's End in Philly
Finally, the finale. The Caps have been on the road for nearly two weeks, but the journey comes to an end on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers. The Capitals left home immediately after a shutout win at home against Calgary on Black Friday, and a dozen days later, they'll finish a coast-to-coast journey replete with ups and downs.
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh. Everett Fitzhugh is finally comfortable. In his second season as...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers return home; Holiday ticket packages
After wrapping up their long five-game road trip with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Panthers will return to South Florida to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Getting in a few more frequent-flyer miles, the Panthers will then travel across the Sunshine State to battle...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche
In the fourth game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) will host Jared Bednar's defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
