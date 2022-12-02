Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Union Station packed for 'StART at the Station' art festival Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Union Station was packed Sunday, and while there were a few commuters mixed in, most people were looking to get their hands on some art. The transportation hub in Worcester was the host for “StART at the Station.” It’s an arts and crafts festival inside the main hall.
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
5 Things You Should know This Week – December 5th
Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting to discuss the Seaport Square Project on Monday, December 5th from 6pm-8pm. Get the details here!. The Return of the Lodge of Publico. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…The Lodge at Publico...
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
New Fairhaven Café Brings Delightful Taste of Italy to Coffee Drinkers
Fairhaven recently got a new coffee shop, Sip N Sit Cafe, and it's serving up so much cuteness. Nathan Ferreira of New Bedford has always wanted to own his own business but he didn't think it would happen at the young age of 24. Ferreira has been and will continue to work as a commercial plumber.
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of December 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
‘Hanging up my apron’: Beloved Boston restaurant closing after more than 40 years
BOSTON — A beloved restaurant in Boston will close its doors later this month after more than 40 years of business. Ristorante Fiore, a North End staple on Hanover Street, is slated to serve up its final meals on Dec. 25, 2022, an announcement on Facebook indicated. “It has...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Gray & Damp Days Ahead
Although the forecast warms Tuesday and Wednesday, you won’t find sunshine with the balmy temperatures. Tuesday will be a cloudy and mostly dry day in Boston and eastern MA. There may be a brief spot shower during the afternoon, but it will barely add up. There’s a better chance for an occasional shower in Central MA and the Merrimack Valley in the afternoon, but even these locations will see most of the forecasted rainfall arrive at night.
Legendary North End Restaurant Closing Their Doors
Sad news for lovers of Italian cuisine, a longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, a long time staple of Hanover Street an Italian restaurant with a traditional dining room and roof deck, made the announcement by posting on social media on Wednesday.
