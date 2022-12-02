Dakota Ditcheva the next Molly McCann? 'That’s what I’m hoping for. I feel like we're just pushing it for the UK'

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Tyson Fury knows I am more dangerous than Derek Chisora, says Mahmoud Charr as he calls for his own shot at WBC champion
Tyson Fury soundly defeated Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday to complete a trilogy of victories over 'Del Boy'. Mahmoud Charr, however, was unimpressed. The Syrian heavyweight, based in Germany, has previously been linked to fighting Fury himself. "This [Chisora] fight isn't...
SkySports
Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
SkySports
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports
Tyson Fury can fight Oleksandr Usyk at the 'perfect time' in 2023, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk at the "perfect time" if the heavyweight world champions can imminently agree terms for an undisputed clash, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. Fury made an impressive voluntary defence of his WBC title as he stopped Derek Chisora in London on Saturday, before facing...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
SkySports
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
SkySports
Ben Stokes hails one of England's greatest Test victories of all time | 'We've got some broken bodies!'
Ben Stokes has hailed the 74-run victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi as one of the "greatest" in English Test history. On a flat pitch, England bowled the hosts out on the final day after Jack Leach took the last wicket near the end of play. It was only England's third...
SkySports
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
Conor Benn: 'Final ruling' on welterweight's failed drug test expected in December, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
Conor Benn is likely to find out by the end of the year whether he will be reinstated to the WBC rankings, according to the organisation's president Mauricio Sulaiman. Benn has admitted to failing two drug tests - in July and September - before his bout vs Chris Eubank Jr, scheduled for October, was dramatically cancelled, but has vowed to prove his innocence.
SkySports
England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan
A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
SkySports
Liverpool vs Everton, Tottenham vs Manchester City to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in February
The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday February 13 as the latest broadcast picks are revealed. The two teams are currently at different ends of the Premier League table but Anfield will be rocking for the Monday Night Football showdown. There...
SkySports
Christian Horner: Red Bull boss 'not surprised' by Mattia Binotto Ferrari exit and dismisses links to F1 rivals
Binotto will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after four seasons as team boss of Formula 1's most famous and pressure-filled outfit. While 2022 was the Italian's best year in charge - finishing second in the championship with four wins - it was also littered with operational errors. Binotto resigned, although it is widely established this was Ferrari's choice.
SkySports
Greg Norman pays 'zero attention' to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and insists he's staying as LIV CEO
As the acrimonious spat between the two tours heats up, Norman said Saturday he pays no attention to anything Woods and McIlroy say. Earlier this week, Woods said Norman "has to go," the same sentiment McIlroy offered last month. "I pay zero attention to McIlroy and Woods, right?" Norman told...
