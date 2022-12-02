Read full article on original website
Related
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
Alex Jones Asks Government to Protect Him
Alex Jones has filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court records show. The filing comes less than two months after a jury found that Jones should pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent whom he defamed on air, plus an additional $473 milllion in punitive damages.
Sandy Hook attorney calls Alex Jones "cowardly" for filing bankruptcy
Alex Jones, host and founder of Infowars, an extreme right-wing program that often trafficks in conspiracy theories, is seen at a "Stop the Steal" rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) This article...
coingeek.com
Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried
“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
Names of eight Jeffery Epstein associates to be revealed following court order
Names of multiple "John Does" who have kept their identities under wraps in the aftermath of the court battle between an accuser of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were ordered unsealed by a judge Friday.
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, lawyers are closer to knowing the final tab for the litigation that first thrust the former president’s relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels into the public spotlight. A judge in Los Angeles last week...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene With Nick Fuentes Resurface: 'This You?'
Greene tweeted Tuesday that she denounces Fuentes' "racist" ideology, but the Georgia representative spoke at a conference hosted by Fuentes this year.
In a lawsuit between Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, judge unseals names of anonymous 'John Does'
One person who the judge said was a subject of "intense media speculation" will be allowed to keep their identity anonymous as they prepare an appeal.
The Far Right Is Getting What It Asked For
If you’re looking for a way to understand the right wing’s internet-poisoned, extremist trajectory, one great document is an infamous October 6 tweet from the House Judiciary GOP that read, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” This tweet was likely intended to own the libs by adding Kanye to an informal, Avengers-style list of supposed free-speech warriors and truth tellers—a variation, perhaps, on the sort of viral meme that the Trump camp deployed during the 2016 election. (Remember the “Deplorables”?) It was written in support of the rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, shortly after he wore a White Lives Matter shirt during one of his fashion shows.
Alex Jones files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and lists the Sandy Hook parents he owes $1 billion to as his creditors
The move comes just months after he was ordered to pay $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims.
Extremists Organizing To Purge Reported 5,000 Progressives From Twitter With Fake Complaints
Right-wingers are out to scrub Twitter of everyone but them, with Elon Musk's help.
HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs
CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Gizmodo
The Twitter Files, Explained
Late Friday night, journalist Matt Taibbi released “The Twitter Files,” a batch of emails sent by Twitter executives discussing the company’s decision to stop an October 2020 New York Post story in its online tracks. What is in the Twitter Files? Are they truly “bombshell” documents, as...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Comments / 1