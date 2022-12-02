ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mock Draft Watch: Browns land EDGE Isaiah Foskey in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

 4 days ago
In a new mock draft written at The Draft Wire, the Cleveland Browns landed a new defensive end with the 40th overall pick in the draft. While defensive tackle is a massive need for the Browns, the loss of Jadeveon Clowney this offseason does create a need for another defensive end as well. Here, Luke Easterling mocks Notre Dame edge rusher, Isaiah Foskey, to Cleveland.

While Foskey had heat as a prospect this summer, his play this season does not warrant that type of hype. Foskey’s stock has dropped quite a bit, and this selection is about a round or two too high for the selection of the Fighting Irish defensive end. Perhaps a defensive tackle like Alabama’s Byron Young could be on the menu for the Browns.

