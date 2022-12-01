ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piketon, OH

Sheriff's Office investigates alleged accidental shooting

By By Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2DN7_0jVIgjuY00

Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 state Route 772 Piketon in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck.

The caller stated that a male subject had frantically ran into their establishment saying that he had just accidentally shot his girlfriend with a handgun. Pike County Deputies quickly responded to the scene and placed the shooter into custody who was identified as 40-year-old Joseph James Scowden of Piketon. MedCare also arrived on scene and assessed the fempl, injury who was identified as 39-year-old Melody Bryant. Ms. Bryant was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center for further treatment and medical observation.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Technicians and Investigators were also called to the scene to further investigate. Investigators found evidence that the shooting had taken place inside Mr. Scowden and Ms. Bryant’s vehicle. The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted and a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained. The vehicle was towed to the further evidence processing. Mr. Scowden was also transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning regarding the incident.

Mr. Scowden is currently, on probation with the Pike County Probationary Department for an assault offense. Mr. Scowden was charged with Felony Felonious Assault, Improper Handling of Firearms, and Using Weapons While Intoxicated. This case is being investigated by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and will be presented to the next term of Pike County Grand Jury for Indictment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman who allegedly attacked two deputies appears in court

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman faces multiple charges after reports say she allegedly assaulted two Ross County deputies. 34-year-old Alexis Knisley of Bainbridge will be arraigned in the Chillicothe Municipal Court today. She faces attempted felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest, harassment, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct charges.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Possible arson under investigation

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a possible arson that occurred Sunday night at an unoccupied house on Flint Drive. At approximately 8:44 p.m. Sunday, the Washington Police Department responded with the Washington Court House Fire Department to 519 Flint Drive for a reported structure fire. Once they arrived, officers reportedly found the back of the house engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged

Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County

Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Car Crash into House

Chillicothe – Police arrested a man who was found on Sugar Street stumbling to get away from crashing a car into a home. According to the Chillicothe police department on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 2 am, a Chillicothe officer was patrolling the area of Sugar street when he observed a male that was stumbling and very unsteady on his feet, he also had blood on his face. The officer stopped and questioned the man, while questioning the man dispatch informed the officer that he was the owner of a vehicle that just crashed into a home on Eastern Ave. When presenting this information to the suspect he became irate and had to be placed into the patrol car.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Lootpress

Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Courtney Michelle McComas, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to distribution of a quantity of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24,2021, McComas sold approximately 1.63 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in a vehicle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Richmond Street in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies after being hit by a pickup truck near Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man has died Wednesday morning after being struck by a car south of Waverly in Pike County. The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:19 a.m., 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Columbus was walking southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 104 near Waverly. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
187
Followers
211
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy