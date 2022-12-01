Sheriff's Office investigates alleged accidental shooting

Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 state Route 772 Piketon in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck.

The caller stated that a male subject had frantically ran into their establishment saying that he had just accidentally shot his girlfriend with a handgun. Pike County Deputies quickly responded to the scene and placed the shooter into custody who was identified as 40-year-old Joseph James Scowden of Piketon. MedCare also arrived on scene and assessed the fempl, injury who was identified as 39-year-old Melody Bryant. Ms. Bryant was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center for further treatment and medical observation.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Technicians and Investigators were also called to the scene to further investigate. Investigators found evidence that the shooting had taken place inside Mr. Scowden and Ms. Bryant’s vehicle. The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted and a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained. The vehicle was towed to the further evidence processing. Mr. Scowden was also transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning regarding the incident.

Mr. Scowden is currently, on probation with the Pike County Probationary Department for an assault offense. Mr. Scowden was charged with Felony Felonious Assault, Improper Handling of Firearms, and Using Weapons While Intoxicated. This case is being investigated by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and will be presented to the next term of Pike County Grand Jury for Indictment.