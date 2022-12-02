Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
Georgia 2022 Senate runoff live updates: Warnock wins election, boosting Democratic majority
Election results: Georgia gave Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock the win over Republican Herschel Walker in a Senate runoff.
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
(The Hill) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third extension.
