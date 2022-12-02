ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

CEO of LYOPAY Luiz Góes on the Cover of IB Magazine

Luiz Góes is a business executive with a specialization in process management, leadership, and business implementation. He has worked in fintech management and has promoted several digital business consultancies. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in military science from Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 2008, and holds an MBA in public management. He also holds a Medal of Military Merit for excellent services rendered to the Brazilian Army.
u.today

Ripple Will Win as Well as Crypto Industry, David Gokhshtein Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple CTO Responds to XRP-Hating AI Chatbot

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has responded to some anti-XRP arguments that have been put forward by ChatGPT, a prototype AI chatbot that was recently introduced by San Francisco, California-based research laboratory OpenAI. Echoing Bitcoin maximalists and other XRP critics, the dialogue-based AI chat interface provided detailed responses...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
u.today

JPMorgan CEO Compares Crypto to "Pet Rocks"

During a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrencies "a complete sideshow," comparing the novel asset to pet rocks. "Crypto is a complete sideshow. You guys spend too much time on it. Tokens are like pet rocks." The banker has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin is...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Ethereum Net Issuance Since Merge Reaches 2,400, Has Deflation Experiment Failed?

u.today

Ripple Partner and J.P. Morgan Join Forces in UAE, Here's What For

A recently published press release states that Al Fardan Exchange LLC, which is one of the partners of Ripple Labs fintech giant, has teamed up with another behemoth, though it is from the conventional financial industry – banking juggernaut J.P. Morgan. Al Fardan Exchange is a major firm for...
u.today

SHIB Loses Top 10 Position for Whales: Is Total Dump Coming?

u.today

These Investors Buying Up Cardano (ADA) En Masse, What Is Their Plan?

u.today

Yet Another Bitcoin Price Model Fails

u.today

Bitcoin at $5,000 Might Happen Next Year: Leading Financial Expert

u.today

Celsius's CEL Token Suddenly Went up 15%, This Might Be Reason

u.today

Is Litecoin's (LTC) Rise False?

u.today

Team of Anchor, Terra's Largest DeFi, Raises $4.5 Million; Who Led Round?

Binance Labs, a VC arm of the largest global cryptocurrency platform Binance, confirms its investment in Ambit Finance, a new-gen DeFi platform. Ambit Finance secures $4.5 million from Binance Labs. According to an official announcement shared by Binance Labs, it led the strategic funding round for Ambit Finance DeFi. The...
u.today

This Group of Traders is Saving Bitcoin Market, Here's Who They Are

u.today

May Cardano (ADA) Be 2023 Highlight of Cryptocurrency Market?

u.today

5 Reasons to Choose LYOTRADE Crypto Exchange

u.today

SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions

u.today

Cardano's ADA Remains Slightly Below "Fair Value" per Metric: Details

