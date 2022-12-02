Read full article on original website
u.today
CEO of LYOPAY Luiz Góes on the Cover of IB Magazine
Luiz Góes is a business executive with a specialization in process management, leadership, and business implementation. He has worked in fintech management and has promoted several digital business consultancies. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in military science from Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 2008, and holds an MBA in public management. He also holds a Medal of Military Merit for excellent services rendered to the Brazilian Army.
u.today
Ripple Will Win as Well as Crypto Industry, David Gokhshtein Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Responds to XRP-Hating AI Chatbot
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has responded to some anti-XRP arguments that have been put forward by ChatGPT, a prototype AI chatbot that was recently introduced by San Francisco, California-based research laboratory OpenAI. Echoing Bitcoin maximalists and other XRP critics, the dialogue-based AI chat interface provided detailed responses...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
u.today
JPMorgan CEO Compares Crypto to "Pet Rocks"
During a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrencies "a complete sideshow," comparing the novel asset to pet rocks. "Crypto is a complete sideshow. You guys spend too much time on it. Tokens are like pet rocks." The banker has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin is...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
u.today
Ethereum Net Issuance Since Merge Reaches 2,400, Has Deflation Experiment Failed?
u.today
Ripple Partner and J.P. Morgan Join Forces in UAE, Here's What For
A recently published press release states that Al Fardan Exchange LLC, which is one of the partners of Ripple Labs fintech giant, has teamed up with another behemoth, though it is from the conventional financial industry – banking juggernaut J.P. Morgan. Al Fardan Exchange is a major firm for...
u.today
SHIB Loses Top 10 Position for Whales: Is Total Dump Coming?
u.today
These Investors Buying Up Cardano (ADA) En Masse, What Is Their Plan?
u.today
Yet Another Bitcoin Price Model Fails
u.today
Bitcoin at $5,000 Might Happen Next Year: Leading Financial Expert
u.today
Celsius's CEL Token Suddenly Went up 15%, This Might Be Reason
u.today
Is Litecoin's (LTC) Rise False?
u.today
Team of Anchor, Terra's Largest DeFi, Raises $4.5 Million; Who Led Round?
Binance Labs, a VC arm of the largest global cryptocurrency platform Binance, confirms its investment in Ambit Finance, a new-gen DeFi platform. Ambit Finance secures $4.5 million from Binance Labs. According to an official announcement shared by Binance Labs, it led the strategic funding round for Ambit Finance DeFi. The...
u.today
This Group of Traders is Saving Bitcoin Market, Here's Who They Are
u.today
May Cardano (ADA) Be 2023 Highlight of Cryptocurrency Market?
u.today
5 Reasons to Choose LYOTRADE Crypto Exchange
u.today
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions
u.today
Cardano's ADA Remains Slightly Below "Fair Value" per Metric: Details
