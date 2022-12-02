Read full article on original website
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th St. and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th St. when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
Lincoln accident puts two women in the hospital, one man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln accident resulted in one man being arrested and two women taken to the hospital. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to S 84th St. and Nebraska Parkway on Dec. 2 around 11:45 p.m. for a reported injury accident.
Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
Trucks crash near Dunbar
DUNBAR – Fire and rescue units were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to an accident involving two freight trucks and semi-trailers on Highway 2. It was originally dispatched as an injury accident, but all occupants safely got out of the vehicles and no one was injured. The accident was...
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
Pierce's Ben Brahmer switches commitment to Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- Nebraska appears to have lost a prized in-state football recruit from its 2023 class. Ben Brahmer, who set multiple records while helping Pierce claim a Class C-1 state championship this season, has switched his commitment from Nebraska to Iowa State, according to multiple sources. By Tuesday morning, he had switched his Twitter profile to indicate that he was an Iowa State commitment.
Plattsmouth appointments scheduled Monday
PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5. The agenda includes recognition for Doug Derby for his 24 years as the third ward city council member. Wastewater treatment facility and 2022 concrete street repair are on the agenda prior to swearing in of new...
