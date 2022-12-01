Read full article on original website
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) made its debut on 11/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
TriCo Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.25% Yield (TCBK)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), which saw buying by Director Anthony L. Leggio.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
The data is pretty remarkable. Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That's better than companies in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend growers (7.1%), and non-payers (4.8%).
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USHY) where we have detected an approximate $111.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 252,000,000 to 255,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USHY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $256.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 566,200,000 to 569,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
PVH or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both PVH (PVH) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
AutoZone (AZO) Likely to Maintain its Earnings Beat Run in Q1
AutoZone AZO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $25.15 per share and $3.84 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share has moved...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
