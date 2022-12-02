Read full article on original website
Met loses its Aida
The Metropolitan Opera has been forced to replace Latonia Moore in the title tole of Verdi’s Aida after just two performances. Moore, it says, ‘has withdrawn due to illness.’. Jumping in for the rest of the run, up to January 7, is Michelle Bradley. Bradley, who’s from Versailles,...
Hospital is cleared of blame in Lunchtime O’Boulez death
The inquest has been held in Cheltenham into the death of John Boyden, former manager of the London Symphony Orchestra and the New Queens Hall Orchestra, and a prolific independent record producer. John died in September 2021 after a fall. At the time of his death, he was exposed as...
British composer wins richest award for fire score
The 2023 Grawemeyer music prize, worth $100,000, has been awarded to Julian Anderson for his cello concerto, Litanies. The score was inspired by the death of his colleague Oliver Knussen and the devastating fire at Notre Dame. Alban Gerhardt and the Orchestre National de France gave the work its 2020...
