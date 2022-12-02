Hawaii's spectacular flow of lava inspires a mix of wonder and worry

Read full article on original website
Stunning up-close video captures lava flowing from Mauna Loa eruption. Take a look
The video shows the leading edge of one lava flow.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
There had been signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii
For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
What travelers to Hawaii can expect following Mauna Loa's eruption, how to see the lava flow
With Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupting, some travelers may be wondering if they can still visit Hawaii. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, the short answer is there's no need to change your travel plans at this time, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. There's actually an influx of travelers hoping to view the red glow of the lava.
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren't threatening nearby communities.The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.Mauna...
Mauna Loa lava flow creeps closer to a major Hawaii highway that connects 2 sides of the Big Island
As the world's largest active volcano spews molten rock in Hawaii, the lava flow is inching closer to a major highway that serves as the shortest route between east and west sides of the Big Island.
Mauna Loa eruption: What's happening inside the world's biggest volcano?
Mauna Loa - the world's largest active volcano - is erupting for the first time since 1984. Lava is flowing down the side of the volcano at a temperature of 1,000C, but experts say this does not yet pose a big threat to local inhabitants. How big is Mauna Loa?
Vog, tremors continue as Mauna Loa lava flows
The U.S. Geological Survey said that the northeast rift zone eruption of Mauna Loa is continuing. There is little change reported by the agency.
What’s happening at Mauna Loa right now?
Hawaii’s National Weather Service branch has issued an ashfall warning after an eruption began on Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, on the state’s Big Island.The eruption, the volcano’s first in nearly four decades, has triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began at approximately 11.30pm Hawaii time on Sunday night. The service warned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s Hair downwind”. So far, the service has said that lava flows “are...
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS
(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
