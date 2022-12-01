Read full article on original website
msumdragons.com
Dragons Rout Marauders on the Road
BISMARCK, N.D. – The Dragons swept their first full weekend of NSIC play in a 88-55 rout of the University of Mary. Four Dragons scored in double figures while MSUM shot nearly 60 percent from the floor. Neither team jumped out of the gates quickly from an offensive perspective....
msumdragons.com
Dragons Finish Rochester Invite Strong
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Behind a string of strong individual and relay performances, MSUM wrapped up competition at the annual Rochester Invite Sunday evening. The Dragons finished eighth as a team with 448.5 points. "The team did absolutely fantastic," said head coach Charlie King. "We got stronger every session and had an outstanding finish to a long weekend."
