Yakima, WA

Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!

The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!

Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts

Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event

Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
Annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum

The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul

It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond

8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley

Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!

With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
‘Tis the Season for 12 Days of Christmas

Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
Next Time You Feel Like You’ve Got No Time Use This Simple Trick

The holiday season is in full swing, gorgeous snow has swept over the Yakima Valley with more to come, and those, "who know how to drive" are not only barking at, "those who don't know how to drive to stay home" they are also the same ones slamming and sliding into vehicles because they are going too fast. No one feels as if they have enough time or money to get it all done but the truth is, you do. Curious about how to check off your list with your sanity still intact?
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents

I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima

Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
