The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
Are You Ready for Yakima Valley Museum's Holiday Lights Extravaganza?. Yakima Valley Museum wants to light up your holiday season with the return of a special event for all Christmas light lovers, the Holiday Lights Extravaganza featuring over 30 Christmas trees decorated by our local Yakima Valley Charities. When Does...
Tis the season for scams. They come in many forms, from fake charities to student loan forgiveness. Well, with the weather getting colder, another scam has been popping up that deals with the heat & lights. Be cautious of a new scam claiming to be from the power company. I've...
After the great success of the 3rd Annual Food Drive held in Selah, it’s time to do it again! The first one was held on November 19th and brought in over 1300 pounds of food and over $460 dollars in cash donations! That was an amazing achievement and is a great goal to break!
Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
The holiday season is in full swing, gorgeous snow has swept over the Yakima Valley with more to come, and those, "who know how to drive" are not only barking at, "those who don't know how to drive to stay home" they are also the same ones slamming and sliding into vehicles because they are going too fast. No one feels as if they have enough time or money to get it all done but the truth is, you do. Curious about how to check off your list with your sanity still intact?
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It's a time to think about where you would like to donate your money to make an impact on others. Officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. The cost of a meal at the mission is affordable...consider...
I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
What happens when jazz and classical music collide? Is it even safe?. Well, if you take Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington - and sprinkle in some holiday magic, you wind up with a veritable musical feast. The Ellington Jazz Nutcracker with CWU Jazz Band at The Seasons. If you've seen Tchaikovsky's...
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
