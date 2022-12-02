Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Ed Donatell's defense is proving harmful to the health of Vikings fans
Only the Lions are giving up more yards per game than the Vikings.
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Do Cowboys have concerns about Odell Beckham Jr. health?
As long as immediate availability is a major sticking point for the Dallas Cowboys in their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., it appears as though the likely hood of Jerry Jones approving the signing remains low.
