Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park marks 10 years of business
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park on East Whitestone Boulevard celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Cedar Park location of Roosters Men’s Grooming Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12, according to owner Michael McHenry. The business—located at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park—offers...
Pflugerville, Hutto road projects to add connectivity amid rapid growth
One major improvement project in Hutto involves substantial upgrades to North FM 1660 and Hwy. 79. (Courtesy city of Hutto) As populations and physical boundaries in Pflugerville and Hutto quickly expand and grow, city leaders are working on several immediate transportation projects and planning to address long-term growth. Between road...
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
wilcosun.com
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
hellogeorgetown.com
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department to host day camps during holiday break
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department offers a plethora of youth programming year round. (Community Impact staff) With Georgetown ISD campuses closing for the holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of day camps for students to attend while out of school.
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
austinot.com
10 Fun Things to do in Austin this week of December 5, 2022 include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in Austin this Week of December 5, 2022, include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, and more! Austin is now among the fastest-growing metroplexes in the US! Keeping up with the growth, luckily, there’s plenty going on in Austin all days of the week.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project
Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by...
Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto
Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
Major road projects in Round Rock planned to ease traffic, add capacity
One road project undergoing a major overhaul in Round Rock is RM 620. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) As the city of Round Rock experiences large-scale and rapid growth, officials are emphasizing the need to overhaul, upgrade and add to local infrastructure. Round Rock Transportation Director Gary Hudder said key...
Leander shop Drifted Cycles brings bike community together
Brent Skidmore and his wife, Stephanie, are the owners of Drifted Cycles. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Brent Skidmore, owner of Drifted Cycles, opened Leander’s first and only bicycle shop in late March. Previously, Skidmore worked in the oil industry, and his wife, Stephanie, worked as a dental office manager. After...
Speedy Stop now serving up gasoline, car washes and more in Buda
Speedy Stop opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Speedy Stop location opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. The location closed in October 2021 and was torn down to make way for a larger facility, as previously reported by Community Impact. The...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock
Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
‘Something is off here': Officials review value of voter-sanctioned Austin parkland swap
The Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Central Maintenance Complex is located next to Oracle's headquarters campus. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Last fall, Austin voters overwhelmingly gave the city permission to trade away 9 acres of land now serving as a parks and recreation department maintenance campus in exchange for nearly 50 acres of waterfront land for a new city park.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0