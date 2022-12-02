Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
hometownnewsnow.com
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
thechicagogenius.com
Ald. Burke Announces He’s Retiring to Spend More Time With Schemes
CHICAGO — After fourteen terms and nearly fifty four years as the Alderman of the 14th Ward, embattled Alderman Edward Burke has announced he will not seek re-election. Ald. Burke, who will stand trial for corruption in 2023, said that he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to be able to spend more time with his schemes.
laportecounty.life
Surf Internet Unveils Multi-Gig Speeds, Launches in La Porte, Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. - Surf InternetSM announced today that, for the first time in company history, it plans to deploy multi-gig fiber-optic internet services capable of reaching speeds up to 10 gigs. Surf’s next-generation fiber technology will debut in the community of La Porte, Indiana, with network upgrade operations beginning January 2023 and services available by spring.
nwindianabusiness.com
New road to recovery
Chesterton nonprofit offers novel approach to treating those who struggle with substance abuse. A creative outlet might be the right path for someone on the road to recovery, some experts say. Amber Hicks, executive director for Artistic Recovery Center in Chesterton, describes the programs and design of the outreach and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fresh Eyes on U.S. 30 Reconstruction Proposal
(Hamlet, IN) - The conversion of U.S. 30 into more of an Interstate highway from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line is being closely re-examined by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT hosted the first in a series of public meetings Wednesday ni. ght at Oregon Davis High School near...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
nwindianabusiness.com
Next in line for Mr. Pierogi
New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
nadignewspapers.com
Most of the stop work order on Sears redevelopment at Six Corners lifted following structural review of work performed without proper permit
Construction on the Sears redevelopment project at Six Corners is cleared to restart after a permit was issued on Nov. 30 to convert the former department store into a mixed-use development with 206 apartments and a ground-floor Target, although a partial stop work order remains in effect for the fifth-floor addition, where steel beams had been installed without the proper permits, according to the city Department of Buildings.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
Futurism
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood (Crestwood, IL) – The village of Crestwood held its regular board meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022. In the absence of Mayor Klein, Trustee Wasag acted as Mayor Pro Tempore. In addition to the items on the agenda, a resident discussed the possibility of a “traffic nightmare” once Raising Cane’s opens.
Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago
A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
Flu Activity Now ‘Very High' in Both Illinois and Indiana, CDC Says
As the weather gets colder, flu season is worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception. Influenza activity is considered to be "very high" in both states based on the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 26, according to a Weekly Influenza Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Catalytic Converter Theft at Hospital
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a catalytic converter taken in a hospital parking lot. Occurring outside Franciscan Health outside of Michigan City, police stated that the catalytic converter was cut from the exhaustion system of a 2010 Honda Element on November 28. The theft...
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
Comments / 0