Related
Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns near Dan Ryan Woods
Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Debuts Completed Renovation
Waldorf Astoria Chicago is celebrating the completion of its renovation across the grand chateau-style Gold Coast hotel. The refurbishment includes fully updated guestrooms and suites, the lobby, and spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces a new, spacious Astoria Suite. Guests are also welcome to enjoy all new food and beverage experiences including the lobby-level Peacock Lounge, the newly opened Brass Tack and the re-introduced, beloved Bernard’s cocktail lounge.
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
wgnradio.com
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race
WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11
The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
allaccess.com
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
A ‘Rare Astronomical Event' to Be Visible Wednesday in Chicago, Astronomers Say
While Chicago is already twinkling with seasonal displays, the area will be hit with different sorts of celestial glows throughout December. In what Adler Planetarium dubs a "rare astronomical event," a “lunar occultation” will take place early in the evening on Wednesday. Then near Dec. 25, a total of five planets could be visible to the naked eye.
Futurism
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
nwi.life
Keith’s Bar and Grill provides Whiting with luxury foods at quality prices
When many think of fine dining, they picture super expensive restaurants in New York and Los Angeles if they even imagine domestic. Keith’s Bar and Grill in Whiting reassures the Region that it doesn’t need to look outside of the home to find quality food at reasonable prices.
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
