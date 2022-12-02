Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Alcohol An Apparent Factor in Single Vehicle Accident
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV accident that was reported Thursday evening in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristian Matthew Huju, 24, was injured when the 1996 Kawasaki he was driving went into the ditch. According to the report the driver suddenly ejected...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
GCN.com
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
dukefmduluth.com
Duluth Winter Village At The DECC
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Winter Village returns this weekend on Harbor Drive just outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. This outdoor and indoor event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m each day. Designed to support small businesses while celebrating the holiday season, the...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
boreal.org
Wind, snow, and cold ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. A combination of snow, cold, and wind will cause impacts tonight into Saturday morning. Wind and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the Northland while Gale Warnings are in effect on Lake Superior.
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
