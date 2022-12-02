ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police

HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
cnyhomepage.com

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women...
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
BronxVoice

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Central Islip Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole electronics from a Central Islip store. A man stole electronics, including a television and a sound bar from Target, located at 160 Research...
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
HuntingtonNow

Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore

Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy