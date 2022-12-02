Read full article on original website
Related
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle
Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, No…
cnyhomepage.com
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women...
'Persistent Violent Felony Offender': Babylon Man On Parole Admits To Home Burglary, DA Says
A Long Island man faces significant jail time after admitting to burglarizing a home while on parole, District Attorney officials said.On Wednesday, May 4, Jose Osorio of Babylon broke into a home in Babylon through a basement window and stole multiple items, including a key fob for a vehicle, acco…
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx
BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Man shoots floor during smoke shop robbery in Queens, stole approx. $10K: NYPD
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A smoke shop in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning, according to police. A couple of unknown men went into the Continental Smoke Shop when one of the men pulled out a gun and took around $10,000 from the register. Police said the man shot […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Central Islip Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole electronics from a Central Islip store. A man stole electronics, including a television and a sound bar from Target, located at 160 Research...
Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Comments / 0