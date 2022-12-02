COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located nine grams of fentanyl, five grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO