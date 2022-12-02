ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group

Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
HuntingtonNow

Chick-fil-A Opening Thursday in Huntington

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday. It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants Read More ...
PIX11

Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police

HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22

• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11

ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
HuntingtonNow

Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown

Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
sbstatesman.com

Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County

Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
longisland.com

Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
PIX11

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy