Read full article on original website
Related
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
sbstatesman.com
“Legendary Club Scene” captured in Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
What do Mariah Carey, Lou Reed, Blue Öyster Cult, Cyndi Lauper and Run-DMC have in common?. Besides numerous accolades and places in music iconography, they all have a spot in the new base of the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame here in Stony Brook. Just five...
beckersasc.com
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
Chick-fil-A Opening Thursday in Huntington
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday. It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants Read More ...
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Police: Medford teen threatened LGBTQ students at Sequoya High School
The student sent messages threatening to kill or injured LGBTQ people and every girl at the school.
Newly Opened Restaurant In Westchester Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Earlier Report - New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In Westchester CountyShah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesd…
longisland.com
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for 2022
Here's the best Christmas events going on in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for the 2022 holiday season.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Yorktown Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night. The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights. The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and...
Comments / 0