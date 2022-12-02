NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...

14 HOURS AGO