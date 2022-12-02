Read full article on original website
Related
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
bkmag.com
Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush
Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino
SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have a glam new partner in their hoped-for Times Square casino — Brooklyn-born billionaire rapper and entertainment impresario Jay-Z and his Roc Nation, Realty Check has learned. The three-way partnership, to be announced at SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, marks a dramatic twist in the developer’s and Caesars’ quest to launch a casino at SL Green’s 1515 Broadway office tower. (They’re among a half-dozen teams that are also expected to submit proposals to the state for a first full-scale casino in the Big Apple.) Although details have yet to be spelled out, Jay-Z and his team are expected...
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Curbed
Eric Adams Has Rats
We can finally confirm the true occupant of Eric Adams’s Bed-Stuy townhouse: rats. As the New York Daily News reported, there is a unpaid summons for a rat infestation at Adams’s apartment at 936 Lafayette Avenue. A description of the violation reads, “In an area known to be rodent infested: Active rat signs exist in that fresh rat droppings were observed near the meters and near the neighboring staircase at front right.” As one of his neighbors put it, “Rats are a big problem on this block. Every given night you’re dodging rats.” (Sounds like a problem for a “swashbuckling” director of rodent mitigation.)
Apartment building robberies leave Washington Heights residents on edge
NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0