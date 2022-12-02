ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News

Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years

Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
bkmag.com

Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush

Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street

It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
Hudson Reporter

Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays

Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
New York Post

Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino

SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have a glam new partner in their hoped-for Times Square casino — Brooklyn-born billionaire rapper and entertainment impresario Jay-Z and his Roc Nation, Realty Check has learned. The three-way partnership, to be announced at SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, marks a dramatic twist in the developer’s and Caesars’ quest to launch a casino at SL Green’s 1515 Broadway office tower. (They’re among a half-dozen teams that are also expected to submit proposals to the state for a first full-scale casino in the Big Apple.) Although details have yet to be spelled out, Jay-Z and his team are expected...
PIX11

Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
NBC New York

Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor

A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Curbed

Eric Adams Has Rats

We can finally confirm the true occupant of Eric Adams’s Bed-Stuy townhouse: rats. As the New York Daily News reported, there is a unpaid summons for a rat infestation at Adams’s apartment at 936 Lafayette Avenue. A description of the violation reads, “In an area known to be rodent infested: Active rat signs exist in that fresh rat droppings were observed near the meters and near the neighboring staircase at front right.” As one of his neighbors put it, “Rats are a big problem on this block. Every given night you’re dodging rats.” (Sounds like a problem for a “swashbuckling” director of rodent mitigation.)
CBS New York

Apartment building robberies leave Washington Heights residents on edge

NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street

An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
Shore News Network

15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.

