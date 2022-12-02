Read full article on original website
Election night in high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia
Tuesday was the final chance for voters to cast ballots in the high-stakes Senate runoff election in Georgie between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News' Skyler Henry join "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
Long-term impacts of Georgia runoff on Capitol Hill
As votes in the Georgia runoff election are being tallied, political analysts are examining the long-term effects of the race on Capitol Hill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to explain the lasting impacts heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Early results suggest tight race in Georgia runoff
Early results in the Senate runoff in Georgia show a tight race between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Ed O'Keefe on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election
Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
The final Senate seat will be decided in high-stakes Georgia runoff: Inside today's vote
The Senate runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is coming down to the wire. Nikole Killion has the latest.
Eye Opener: Election Day for Georgia runoff
It’s Election Day in Georgia again as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker face off for the last undecided U.S. Senate seat. Also, the search for suspects intensifies after an attack on a North Carolina power station. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Final day of voting in Georgia Senate runoff underway after hotly contested race
Tuesday is the final day of voting in Georgia's hotly contested Senate runoff. Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is looking to defend his seat against Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro discussed the latest in Norcross, Georgia.
Justice Department subpoenas county election officials for Trump communications
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with former President Donald Trump, his campaign and several lawyers and allies associated with his 2020 presidential campaign. The requests are dated Nov. 22, according to election officials in Maricopa, Dane and Milwaukee Counties,...
Congress honors Jan. 6 officers as committee announces it may make criminal referrals
It was a busy day in Washington, with the Justice Department issuing subpoenas in its 2020 election probe, the House Jan. 6 committee saying it will make criminal referrals to the DOJ, and congressional leaders holding a ceremony to honor officers who defended the Capitol during the riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.
Legal challenges to election results could be ahead in Arizona
On the day Arizona certified its midterm election results, almost a month after Election Day. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what challenges may still come, why election denialism is so prevalent in the state and more.
Attack on North Carolina power facility a "new level of threat," governor says
Tens of thousands of residents in Moore County, North Carolina, could be without power until Thursday after a "deliberate" attack knocked out part of the grid. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann joins Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano with the latest.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
As one investigation into former President Donald Trump expands in Washington with a wave of subpoenas, another involving the Trump Organization reached its conclusion in New York with a guilty verdict. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
Jury reaches swift guilty verdict in Trump Organization fraud trial
A New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all charges in its criminal tax fraud trial. CBS News reporter Graham Kates was in the courtroom and joins anchors Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano to discuss some of the key moments of testimony and how jurors were able to reach a verdict just a day after deliberations began.
Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair Bennie Thompson says
Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals. "Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals." Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses...
Race to save food amid North Carolina power outage
Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power in a North Carolina county after an attack on local infrastructure. Residents are racing to save perishable food. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS Weekend News, December 4, 2022
Georgia Senate candidates make closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's runoff; New York City launches new efforts to minimize growth of rat populations.
Trump Organization companies found guilty on all charges in tax fraud trial in New York
A jury in New York has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on all charges of tax fraud and other crimes. The verdict on 17 criminal counts was announced in court Tuesday afternoon. The jury began Monday around noon, after testimony and closing arguments wrapped up in the six-week trial.
CDC issues new mask guidance in New York
It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties, CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Flooding could soon disrupt airport operations in California as climate change impacts worsen, study finds
The Pacific Ocean and California's coast are just two of the major draws for visiting the state, but they could soon be the reason that doing so becomes more difficult. A new study reveals that as sea level rise increases and flooding worsens, dozens of airports in California, including Los Angeles International and San Francisco International, are at risk of having their operations disrupted.
