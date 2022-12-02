ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Election night in high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia

Tuesday was the final chance for voters to cast ballots in the high-stakes Senate runoff election in Georgie between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News' Skyler Henry join "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Long-term impacts of Georgia runoff on Capitol Hill

As votes in the Georgia runoff election are being tallied, political analysts are examining the long-term effects of the race on Capitol Hill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to explain the lasting impacts heading into the 2024 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Early results suggest tight race in Georgia runoff

Early results in the Senate runoff in Georgia show a tight race between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Ed O'Keefe on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election

Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Eye Opener: Election Day for Georgia runoff

It’s Election Day in Georgia again as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker face off for the last undecided U.S. Senate seat. Also, the search for suspects intensifies after an attack on a North Carolina power station. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Congress honors Jan. 6 officers as committee announces it may make criminal referrals

It was a busy day in Washington, with the Justice Department issuing subpoenas in its 2020 election probe, the House Jan. 6 committee saying it will make criminal referrals to the DOJ, and congressional leaders holding a ceremony to honor officers who defended the Capitol during the riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Flooding could soon disrupt airport operations in California as climate change impacts worsen, study finds

The Pacific Ocean and California's coast are just two of the major draws for visiting the state, but they could soon be the reason that doing so becomes more difficult. A new study reveals that as sea level rise increases and flooding worsens, dozens of airports in California, including Los Angeles International and San Francisco International, are at risk of having their operations disrupted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

578K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy