Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!

The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!

The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!

Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
SELAH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event

Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum

You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum

The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima hospital accepting new heart patients as Astria Sunnyside reduces services

YAKIMA, Wash. — Astria Sunnyside Hospital will no longer be doing invasive or non-invasive heart procedures or interventional cardiology services starting Dec. 16, but Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will. Astria Health officials announced the change shortly before Thanksgiving, citing staffing challenges and the rising cost of supplies and labor as the reason they would no longer be offering those services...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul

It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond

8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24x24 shop. This is a...
KEPR

Family escapes house fire in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is safe after escaping from a house fire Sunday night in West Richland. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of N 61st Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officials said there was a single-story...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
