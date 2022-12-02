ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas

Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?

I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
MINNESOTA STATE
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota

Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
MINNESOTA STATE
Downtown Alliance Hosting Christmas Themed Event in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Experience some holiday season fun in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Downtown Alliance is hosting an exciting lineup of family-friendly events for you to enjoy this Saturday. The Downtown Cocoa Crawl will take you on a journey through multiple downtown St. Cloud businesses for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Men’s Clothing Store Opens in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new men's clothing store has opened in downtown St. Cloud. Miley's Menswear is at 824 West St. Germain Street. The owners are Jared and Taylor Miley. As you walk in the door they have jeans, belts, casual wear, sweaters, and sport shirts. The back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
BIG LAKE, MN
