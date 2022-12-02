Read full article on original website
Related
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
6 Tips to Keep Your Minnesota Pup Safe During the Holidays.
After months of research and sending cute pictures and videos back and forth between me and my boyfriend, the two of us became puppy parents this week to an adorable 2 month old Mini Australian Shepherd. Meet Mozzie the Aussie:. Puppy/Doggy eyes have a way of making us melt and...
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
The Winner Of Central Minnesota’s Dream Getaway 66 Is…
Scott Winter! Scott was the lucky name drawn for Dream Getaway 66, and he told us he has been playing all 65 previous Dream Getaway contests and he was so happy that he finally won!. It's not clear where Scott will be heading with his winnings, but we are pretty...
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Beaver Island Beer No Longer Being Sold in Stores or Restaurants
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You will no longer be able to find your favorite Beaver Island beer at your local liquor store starting next month. Beaver Island Brewing Company says beginning January 1st, their beers will no longer be sold in liquor stores or served at bars and restaurants.
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
2.4-Million Packages Delivered From St. Cloud’s Amazon Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's been one-year since St. Cloud's Amazon delivery station opened. Site Manager Nick Lahti says last year the focus was on opening the facility and training employees. This year, it's been about growth and expansion. Our volume has increase substantially. Last year, we were doing...
Downtown Alliance Hosting Christmas Themed Event in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Experience some holiday season fun in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Downtown Alliance is hosting an exciting lineup of family-friendly events for you to enjoy this Saturday. The Downtown Cocoa Crawl will take you on a journey through multiple downtown St. Cloud businesses for...
St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April
Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Men’s Clothing Store Opens in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new men's clothing store has opened in downtown St. Cloud. Miley's Menswear is at 824 West St. Germain Street. The owners are Jared and Taylor Miley. As you walk in the door they have jeans, belts, casual wear, sweaters, and sport shirts. The back...
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0