45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
Benmont Tench Doesn’t Want to Play Another Heartbreakers Show
Former Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench isn't interested in playing again as the Heartbreakers. He says he's open to the idea of playing with the others in various groupings, but that things simply aren't the same without Petty. "It isn't the Heartbreakers without – hell, our rhythm guitar player and...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album
Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.
Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show
The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Christine McVie’s ‘Weird Chemistry’ With Lindsey Buckingham
Leave it to the third member of Fleetwood Mac's songwriting axis to define the particular musical affinity that the late Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham had both in and outside of the band. "Christine wrote most of the singles," Stevie Nicks told this writer some years ago. "She was the...
Why Lars Ulrich Doesn’t Like to ‘Stray’ from Metallica
Lars Ulrich explained why he doesn't like to "stray" far from Metallica, and admitted his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this year were uncomfortable but rewarding experiences. In a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich discussed his feelings on working outside the confines of the...
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
How Sebastian Bach Measures Time
Sebastian Bach took a light-hearted dig at Skid Row's struggles to maintain a lasting lineup as he discussed his next album. He’s been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Give 'Em Hell for several years, during which time his former band have changed singer three times. Johnny Solinger, who replaced Bach in 1999, departed in 2015, Tony Harnell took the role for less than a year before ZP Theart joined and Erik Gronwall became the latest vocalist earlier this year.
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
Pantera Soundcheck Footage Emerges Before First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
It's almost here! The Pantera celebration tour featuring longtime members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown playing alongside close friends of the band Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will get underway tonight (Dec. 2), but ahead of the first performance fans near the venue have managed to capture some footage of the group's soundcheck.
Music Legend Shocks New York Crowd With Impromptu Performance
It’s one of the most recognizable songs in the world. Whether you’re at karaoke, a ball game, a bar, or really anywhere in public, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know “Sweet Caroline.” (Bum bum bummmmmm!) All countries and all ages...
35 Years Ago: Fractured Foreigner Reassembles for ‘Say You Will’
From the outside, Foreigner's "Say You Will" seemed like just another chapter in a long-running success story. Released in November 1987 as the first single from the upcoming Inside Information album, the song hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. That wasn't far behind the group's most recent big...
Billy Corgan on Black Sabbath: ‘This Is What God Sounds Like’
Billy Corgan looked back at the first time he heard Black Sabbath, recalling the profound effect it had on his young mind. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was 8 years old when he discovered the legendary heavy metal band. “My uncle was a drummer,” Corgan explained during an interview with KROQ’s Nicole Alvarez. “He passed away very young, but he had this cool stereo and a bunch of progressive rock records like Yes and Jethro Tull. And the first record in the pile was Black Sabbath, Master of Reality.”
Every ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ Singer: Where Are They Now?
An all-star ensemble dubbed Band Aid released the instant holiday classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in December 1984. The recording session took place just a week prior to the charity single's release, and was organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure. They co-wrote the track and were also among the 37 artists who performed.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Christine McVie Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Throughout her career, Christine McVie had the ability to blend her impressive musical skills with any outfit she was part of. During her early years in Chicken Shack, the singer and multi-instrumentalist honed her distinctive voice, as well as developing a penchant for bluesy piano riffs. She’d carry those skills...
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’
Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
