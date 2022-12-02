Read full article on original website
Music Legend Shocks New York Crowd With Impromptu Performance
It’s one of the most recognizable songs in the world. Whether you’re at karaoke, a ball game, a bar, or really anywhere in public, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know “Sweet Caroline.” (Bum bum bummmmmm!) All countries and all ages...
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Matt Lucas Revealed In A Statement On Twitter That He's Leaving "The Great British Baking Show"
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
18 Actors Who Played Multiple Roles On The Same TV Or Movie Series, And We All Just Pretended They Hadn’t Already Been In It
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's death Wednesday at her London home was confirmed by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Charlie Benante Says New Pantera Music is Possible
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante thinks the Pantera tribute band could head to the studio next. Still, he accepts that a lineup that also includes Zakk Wylde, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown has to get through a few dates on their upcoming tour before thinking too far ahead. Their first show,...
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Steve Lynch Decries ‘Frivolous and Grasping’ Autograph Lawsuit
Autograph guitarist and founding member Steve Lynch has lashed out at the group’s current members who have sued him for the rights the band’s name and trademark. “Today I speak as a defendant to my own legacy in a lawsuit filed by Daniel Simoni (aka Simon Daniels) and Marc Wieland,” Lynch began in a long and detailed Facebook post explaining the situation. “The lawsuit claims that they are Autograph and the sole owners of the trademark which I have no rights to. After a 40-year career creating the band and the trademark, the absurdity of this claim defies reality and is beyond rational thinking, as well as the law.”
