California State

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
CBS Philly

Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
pix11.com

'We feel the surge': Manhattan ER doctor on pediatric RSV trend

New York’s hospitals are facing an alarming surge in pediatric cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in addition to COVID-19 and flu diagnoses. ‘We feel the surge’: Manhattan ER doctor on pediatric …. New York’s hospitals are facing an alarming surge in pediatric cases of RSV, or...
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
New Jersey 101.5

Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
