Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Tips for Finding Joy This Holiday Season
I can’t be the only one that loves this season. The holiday gatherings, delicious food, and community can bring so much joy into our lives. On the flip side as parents, we can sometimes feel overwhelmed and stressed. A few years back, I felt overwhelmed with gift-giving, stressed by...
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our...
techaiapp.com
Gifting Watches This Holiday Season with The Luxury Closet
With the festive season already knocking at our doors, it is time to start our holiday shopping before the sun sets and ease our stress. If you are confused about your gifting options, our selection of luxury designer men’s watches may be exactly what you are seeking. Watches are...
momcollective.com
Tips for Simplifying the Season and Reducing Holiday Stress
Every year we meet again. Hello holiday stress! We are dear old friends. Every year you come to me almost instantaneously. As soon as the Thanksgiving dishes are cleared, I can feel you waiting outside the front door. I think I speak for us all when I say, I had...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
KRQE News 13
Holiday gadget gift ideas for the whole family
If you’re trying to find the perfect gift to put under the tree for the tech lover in your family we have some ideas for you. For the tech lover, you might want to look at RCN laptops and even tablet bundles that come in so many different colors. For the gamers in your family SONIC Frontiers, it’s the new high-speed action-adventure platform. And for everyone who will be cooking this holiday season, ‘Yes you can’ by Kitchen Mama has more than 70,000 positive reviews on amazon as the best can opener.
Winter Holidays Are High Time for Heart Attacks: Protect Yourself
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The winter holidays are a time of celebrating and sharing precious time with family and friends, but they can also be deadly: More people die of heart attacks on Christmas Day than on any other day of the year. Experts aren’t certain what’s behind that troubling fact, but they offer some suggestions to help ensure that you and your loved ones aren’t among them. ...
Dr. June: Crowded house is causing holiday stress
Dear Dr. June: My brother, his wife and three kids want to come visit for the holidays. I’m trying to find a nice way to say no because when I invited him he said they weren’t coming. Now I have friends and our cousin coming to visit. My house is going to be full and it’s going to be costly. You know how expensive food and gas are now, and with entertaining it’s going to cost quite a bit.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
BET
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: For The Friend Who Is Always Ready For The ‘Gram!
We are officially at the height of the holiday season! As shopping pandemonium begins to rise, so do the anxiety levels. In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love. From the “Rich Auntie” who has it all to that dude who hasn’t QUITE made boyfriend status, we have you covered.
momcollective.com
Embracing the Coziness of the Holidays
Our second Christmas in the desert is quickly approaching and I’m eagerly awaiting the delivery of two holiday scented candles and the second and third book from A Boy Called Christmas series. I’m quite pleased with how the change of season has ushered in cooler temperatures that nip the nose. The other night, just before dinner, I started off towards the mailbox and strolled for twenty minutes. Bundled in my furry coat, I couldn’t help but notice how charming the desert is in the fall. The mountains and palm trees seem softer around the edges, as if they too know we’re approaching the season of gingerbread house building, light seeing and egg nog.
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.
Comments / 0