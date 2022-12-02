Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers seek wildlife, National Park protections amid visitor surge
Members of Congress held a hearing on overcrowding at national parks around the country, a problem impacting both visitors and the parks.
Georgia 2022 Senate runoff live updates: Warnock wins election, boosting Democratic majority
Election results: Georgia gave Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock the win over Republican Herschel Walker in a Senate runoff.
The lottery — still bad for North Carolina…
I was firmly opposed to the state of North Carolina getting into the lottery business back in 2005. There were many reasons. What worried me most was that the government, which should be in the business of encouraging its citizens to make good financial choices, would instead be encouraging them to throw their money to the winds to a state-owned lottery, The government would be selling a bill of goods...
Comments / 0