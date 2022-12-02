Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Researchers discover genetic variant associated with earlier onset childhood epilepsy
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered a specific genetic variant in SCN1A, the most common genetic epilepsy, that leads to an earlier onset of epilepsy, with clinical features distinct from other epilepsies. The researchers also identified a potentially effective treatment strategy. The findings were recently published in the journal Epilepsia.
Researchers Are Studying Whether Paxlovid Can Treat Long COVID
Multiple teams are studying the drug's effects on chronic Long COVID symptoms such as fatigue and brain fog.
Re-examining antibodies' role in childhood allergies
The presence of food-specific IgA antibodies in the gut does not prevent peanut or egg allergies from developing in children, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Science Translational Medicine. Scientists examined stool samples from more than 500 infants across the country and found that the presence of Immunoglobulin...
Neuroimaging Study Explores Reduced Eye Contact in Autism
A common feature of autism spectrum disorder, ASD, is reduced eye contact with others in natural conditions. Although eye contact is a critically important part of everyday interactions, scientists have been limited in studying the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in ASD because of the inability to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
New potential target proteins for novel antibiotics discovered
Bacteria are small but tough organisms, partly because their cells are enclosed by a protective cell wall skeleton. Professor Felipe Cava and his team at Umeå University in Sweden and collaborators at Harvard Medical School in the U.S., have discovered long-sought proteins needed to maintain the bacterial cell wall structure. These proteins represent a very promising vulnerability for many bacteria that can be exploited by future antimicrobial compounds. The findings are published in Nature.
Study reveals T-cell coreceptors are well endowed with kinases
The kinase occupancy of CD4 and CD8 coreceptors is high, according to a new study published in PNAS. Researchers at the Kennedy Institute and the MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine (WIMM) have shed light on an important and intensely debated puzzle in T cell biology—the partnership between coreceptors and Lck, the kinase responsible for signal initiation. CD4 and CD8 boost the sensitivity of T cells to signs of infection and cancer, and this discovery upends some earlier models of how they work.
In Science Journals
Air Pollution Pollution harms children’s development. The harmful effects of neighborhood poverty on children’s cognitive development can be partly explained by early exposure to toxic air pollution. Wodtke et al. analyzed data from a national sample of American infants matched with information about their exposure to dozens of potentially harmful pollutants. Using causal inference and machine-learning methods, they found that infants who lived in high-poverty neighborhoods were exposed to many different pollutants and that this exposure was linked to impaired cognitive ability when the children were tested at age 4. These findings demonstrate how neighborhood poverty consists not only of economic deprivation but also of environmental health hazards that contribute to the reproduction of poverty across generations.
Shifting the Paradigm of Clinical Research in Alzheimer Disease With the COCOA Trial: Jared Roach, MD, PhD
The senior research scientist at the Institute for Systems Biology spoke about changing the perception of clinical trials for Alzheimer disease research based on the COCOA trial presented at the 2022 CTAD conference. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. “I think there are ways to increase data sharing...
