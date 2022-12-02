Air Pollution Pollution harms children’s development. The harmful effects of neighborhood poverty on children’s cognitive development can be partly explained by early exposure to toxic air pollution. Wodtke et al. analyzed data from a national sample of American infants matched with information about their exposure to dozens of potentially harmful pollutants. Using causal inference and machine-learning methods, they found that infants who lived in high-poverty neighborhoods were exposed to many different pollutants and that this exposure was linked to impaired cognitive ability when the children were tested at age 4. These findings demonstrate how neighborhood poverty consists not only of economic deprivation but also of environmental health hazards that contribute to the reproduction of poverty across generations.

4 DAYS AGO