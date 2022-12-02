Read full article on original website
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
Strong Fourth Quarter Propels Cavs Past Lakers
The Cavs got strong performances across the board on Wednesday in a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jarrett Allen returned the the lineup and immediately made an impact, doubling-up with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He misses just one shot in the first half. Donovan Mitchell was the...
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs got two wins at home this week and hit the road for a quick one game, traveling to face the New York Knicks at The Garden this evening. The Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. Cleveland beat the Knicks at RMFH, 121-108, back on October 30.
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Announcer for Atlanta Hawks suffers apparent medical emergency during on-air segment, video shows
The longtime announcer for the Atlanta Hawks suffered an on-air medical episode before Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
Recap: Dominant 4th Earns Thunder 'W'
All night long in Atlanta, the Thunder had a response. First it was a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to keep a Hawks run in check. Then, after OKC started 0-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, it used a 25-15 run to close the quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to four heading into the final frame.
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday, Dec. 6
After a large slate on Monday, we have a tiny Tuesday card. We only have three games, and all three have a total between 222 and 224, which is just a bizarre occurrence. Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL): $11,200 DraftKings, $12,300 FanDuel. Davis goes on these stretches where he’s...
James Harden (foot) returns as 76ers fall to Rockets in 2OT
James Harden returned to the lineup Monday night as the Philadelphia 76ers fell in double-overtime to the Houston Rockets. The Sixers guard finished with 21 points (4-for-19 shooting) along with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 132-122 loss. He said he felt good but was disappointed in...
NBA DFS: FanDuel lineup plays and strategy for Dec. 6
As is often the case on Tuesdays, we have a compact three-game slate. The injury report is encouragingly light, however, which is certainly welcome when the player pool is already small. There’s still a bit of a challenge finding trustworthy value, however. Injury Situations to Monitor. For all the...
Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves
The longest Indiana Pacers road trip since 1986 will come to a close on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Indiana (13-11) enters game seven of its away span coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season. Despite missing star point guard Tyrese Haliburton...
Jose Alvarado 38-point eruption the latest chapter in rise of Pelicans fan favorite
Asked to describe how far he’s traveled in just the past 18 months – going from undrafted to undisputed champion of the New Orleans fan base – Jose Alvarado replied Sunday, “It’s amazing. It’s a story you can’t (make up). I’d be lying if I said when I was a kid, this is what I thought it was going to be. It’s something I really couldn’t explain.”
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
Grizzlies defeat Heat 101-93 in first of five-game home stand
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat 101-93 on Monday at FedExForum to tip-off a five-game home stand, the team’s longest of the season. Playing without seven contributors, Tyus Jones and Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies, each posting their second double-doubles of the season. Jones posted a career-high 28 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, starting in the absence of Ja Morant, while Aldama followed with a season-high tying 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 8
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?
Recap: Wizards fall to Lakers 130-119 Sunday in D.C.
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena Sunday evening riding a five-game home winning streak against the Lakers. But this time around, Anthony Davis was too much to handle. He dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a 130-119 victory over the Wizards. This game was peculiar...
Magic Unable to Slow Down Raptors in Loss North of the Border
The previous three games, the Orlando Magic had no answer for Kevin Durant, Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell. On Saturday, it was Toronto’s versatile duo of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who had their way against the undermanned Magic, as the two combined for 58 points in Orlando’s 121-108 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
