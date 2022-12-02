Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees flakes
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
What are the highest paying business jobs in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’re looking for a change of pace in your job for the new year, you may consider a career in business. But the field is broad and accounts for a large swath of professions. How should you choose what to focus on?. Stacker compiled a...
chainstoreage.com
First Look: Red, Wine & Brew crafts new prototype for expansion
An Ohio-based spirits store is looking to expand regionally — and eventually nationally — with a new prototype. Red, Wine & Brew, a Cleveland retailer founded by Sam Shah and Dr. Chetan Patel that is known for its vast of selection of craft beers, private label wines and cigars, has opened its first location beyond its home base, in Westlake, Ohio. The store design, by Jencen Architecture, was created to reflect the brand and support it for future growth.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
kentwired.com
New vintage store opens in downtown Kent
A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wqkt.com
Smucker’s expanding again in Orrville, new facility to open next year
The J.M. Smucker Company is adding onto its campus in Orrville. Smucker’s latest expansion project will be the construction of a 29,000-square-foot research and development facility that will support the production of its Uncrustables brand. Company officials say the new building will be up and running by this time next year and is expected to create 35 new jobs with nearly $2 million in payroll.
Comments / 1