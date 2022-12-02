Tonight, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Depending on your perspective, it’s either a peak moment for American democracy or its nadir.First, the good news. Walker is one of the worst political candidates in modern political history—and tonight, thankfully, he lost. Possessing no experience in government or politics, he provided voters with scant evidence that he even understood the responsibilities of the job he sought. Indeed, in a brief interview with Politico this week, Walker appeared to suggest that his victory would ensure Republican control of the “House.” Walker is, of...

