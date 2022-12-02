ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Reuters

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Lost, But the GOP Is Still Poisoned By MAGA Loonies

Tonight, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Depending on your perspective, it’s either a peak moment for American democracy or its nadir.First, the good news. Walker is one of the worst political candidates in modern political history—and tonight, thankfully, he lost. Possessing no experience in government or politics, he provided voters with scant evidence that he even understood the responsibilities of the job he sought. Indeed, in a brief interview with Politico this week, Walker appeared to suggest that his victory would ensure Republican control of the “House.” Walker is, of...
