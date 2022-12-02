Read full article on original website
Is Trending Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) a Buy Now?
Agilent Technologies (A) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned +10.6%, compared to...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Datadog Inc. DDOG, Fortinet Inc. FTNT, Paycom Software Inc. PAYC and VeriSign Inc. VRSN.
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
CNO Financial (CNO) Rises 24.9% in 3 Months: More Growth Ahead?
CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s CNO shares have jumped 24.9% in the past three months compared with the 8.2% rise of the industry it belongs to, thanks to the growing demand for benefits solutions. The company has also been gaining from the strong performance of its direct-to-consumer and worksite businesses.
Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Here's Why HubSpot (HUBS) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
Shares of HubSpot, Inc. HUBS have jumped 8% post-earnings release, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 9.2% over the past year, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Beneficial for Carlisle (CSL)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is poised to gain from its diversified business structure. The company’s global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions are commendable. Solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity are expected to aid the company’s Carlisle...
Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RxSight, Inc. (RXST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Maxar's (MAXR) Remote Sensing License Gets Upgraded by NOAA
Maxar Technologies MAXR recently announced that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) upgraded its remote sensing license to enable non-Earth imaging (NEI) capability. With this upgrade, Maxar can now collect and distribute images of space objects across the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to both commercial and government clients. This capability...
Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
Solid Demand & Innovation to Drive Growth for O-I Glass (OI)
O-I Glass, Inc. OI is well-poised to benefit from the surge in demand for glass as the preferred choice for customers as a healthy, premium and sustainable packaging option for food and beverage. The company is thus investing to boost its capacity to capitalize on this demand. OI’s cost-control actions...
Microsoft mulls building 'super app' - The Information
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O recently considered building a "super app" that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google...
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
Should Value Investors Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
If You Invested $1000 in Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
