Made In Kingston Returns to Midtown
10th Annual Celebration of Kingston’s Artist & Maker Community. Made in Kingston returns after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. More than 40 local creatives and makers of all types will gather Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. for an expo of all things made in the City of Kingston. This year, Made in Kingston will be held at the YMCA, a convenient Midtown location with acres of free parking.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston Snowflake Festival (photos)
The Snowflake Festival returned on Friday, December 2, in uptown Kingston and set an exciting stage to welcome Santa with a wide range of free activities for visitors of all ages. The dazzling entertainment included a band on stilts, a comedian juggler, a flame eater, ice sculptures, holiday carolers, youth group fiddlers, campfire s’mores, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The festival also included numerous open houses at businesses, decked out for the holidays and offering complimentary treats.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah’s on Kingston waterfront (photos)
Under Saturday’s moonlit sky, the second annual Christmas Spectacular hosted by Ole Savannah’s Restaurant took place in Kingston. There were holiday-themed performances by champion figure skaters and 2022 Winter Olympians, a tree lighting, Christmas tune performances, a fun and festive laser light show and more.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Hallmark Film made in Goshen lto be shown at library
If you missed seeing the 2021 Hallmark film, “One Night in December,” which was filmed in Goshen, you have another chance Saturday evening, December 17 at 7 p.m. in Goshen Public Library. The Junior Friends of Goshen Public library and Historical Society, a high-school aged, volunteer support group, will be screening the film and providing light, seasonal refreshments. This event is free and open to the public.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Free, Drive Thru “Living Nativity” features live animals
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY – Families looking for a fun, free way to remember the reason for the season need only pay a visit to the drive-thru “Living Nativity” display at Hopewell Reformed Church (HRC). The church will be hosting a “Living Nativity” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. December 17 and 18 at 143 Beekman Road in Hopewell Junction.
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening
Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Holiday parade held in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
rcbizjournal.com
Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings
The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
10 Delicious Delis You Must Try in Newburgh, New York
Delis are a quintessential part of any community. They are terrific for their sandwiches, no doubt, but they also tend to be a great place for quick groceries, catering, snacks, and sometimes even gas. In the morning, my typical order would be something like these three:. Bacon, egg and cheese...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Eat in Westchester Before Heading to Rockefeller Center
Dine at these spots before visiting Rockefeller Center. Adobe Stock/ fotosr52. Here’s where to eat in Westchester before hopping aboard the Metro-North to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The holiday season is upon us, so if you’re planning on taking the whole family on a trip down to...
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Ulster County Tryst Leads to GMA Anchors Suspension
The tea coming out of the GMA-Anchor-Love-Affair has yet to cool off. One may even say, the tea is still piping hot. If you've been living under a rock the last week or so, let us fill you in. Good Morning America Anchor Affair. Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook Tree Lighting brings Sounds and Lights of Christmas Season to Village Green Park
EAN Photos by Sarah Stephens, Austin Speigner and Amanda Pevey. Dec. 1, Village Green Park came alive with light and sound, and the Christmas Spirit was welcomed to Millbrook. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting continues to grow each year, and this year featured some great entertainment. That included Clemency who sang Christmas Carols, and were joined by some of the Millbrook City Seniors. Also bring their talents to the evening were the Coosada Elementary Singers, Airport Road Intermediate Singers and Dancers, Millbrook Middle School Band and Stanhope Elmore High School Band and singers.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
“Fargo” and “Shameless” Star Spotted in Poughkeepsie, New York
If you're not familiar with the name William H. Macy, I'd like to bet you've definitely seen his face. Growing up, I was most familiar with his performances in 1997's Air Force One alongside Harrison Ford, 2007's Wild Hogs with John Travolta, Tim Allen, and Martin Lawrence, and 2001's Jurassic Park III. Now that I'm older, I am much more familiar with some of his most major starring roles such as Frank Gallagher in Shameless, and Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 hit Fargo.
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
